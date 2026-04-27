The second itinerant assembly of Assoporti was held in Bari

The second stage of the assembly took place today in Bari
itinerant of Assoporti members that follows the first
event held in Venice. «The decision to organize
itinerant assemblies - explained the president of the Association
of Italian Ports, Roberto Petri - was born from the desire to
get to know the port realities up close, listen to the needs
and enhance the peculiarities of each system. Only
through direct and continuous confrontation it is possible
build a truly shared vision and strengthen the role of the
national port system".
During the work, the need for
to continue with determination on the path of strengthening the
Italian port system through targeted investments,
administrative simplification and increasingly
integrated and oriented to global challenges.