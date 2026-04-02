Fincantieri is also focusing on alliances to develop its activities in the USA

With Donald Trump's second term as president of the United States,
Started on January 20, 2025, the Group's business outlook
Italian shipbuilding Fincantieri in the United States
seem to have been greatly reduced. At the end of last year
its subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) has lost its
orders for four frigates of the Constellation program destined for
to the US Navy
(
of 26
November
2025). If the cancellation of orders is
was attributed to delays in the implementation of the programme, and
to the increase in costs, certainly on the group's prospects
growth in the American market is weighed down by the weight of
policies for the revitalisation of the maritime industry
adopted by the current federal administration
American that could also put companies in difficulty
which, like Fincantieri, have construction bases in the USA
(
of 5
March
and 10
April
2025).
To be alarmed by the possible negative effects on their
activities for the US market determined by the measures
introduced by Trump were mainly shipbuilders
South Koreans who have relaunched by announcing huge investments
in the United States, seeking to align itself with the "America" policy
First", and starting new collaborations with American partners.
In the summer, the CEO and general manager of
Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, has confirmed the intention of the
Italian group to develop in the United States, where it is currently
major investments
(
of 17
July 2025). To pursue this goal, the Trieste-based company
seems to be following the same strategy as the South Korean shipyards.
Today, in fact, Fincantieri Marine Group announced the
establishment of the Forth Coast Shipbuilding Alliance with two
U.S. shipbuilders from the Great Lakes region:
Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine. Confirming that, just as
South Korean companies, the three new partners have signed the agreement
cooperation to align with the President's policies
FMG, Fraser Shipyards and Donjon Marine explained that
their collaboration is aimed at "bringing new
shipbuilding programs and technologies in the Fourth Coast, in
in line with the efforts of President Trump and his
administration to quickly increase the activity of
national shipbuilding.
Initially the Forth Coast Shipbuilding Alliance will compete
the award of a contract for the construction of a
icebreaker for the U.S. Coast Guard. «Our
initial objective - explained the CEO of
Fincantieri Marine Group, George Moutafis - is to provide the
Coast Guard a ready-made solution for the construction of its
Seven new lightweight icebreakers, and we invite others to join us
in this and other potential projects, bringing together a
significant volume of work at the Fourth Coast. The alliance with
these established shipyards - specified Moutafis - remain
open to other Great Lakes companies, in particular those
with expertise in maritime technology and production". FMG
manages three shipyards in the Great Lakes area, in the
northeast Wisconsin.
"This alliance between shipyards in the Great Lakes -
highlighted Fraser Shipyards CEO, Patrick Kelly – will encourage
rapid mobilisation and collaboration between shipyards and
maritime companies operating in the region, as
We introduce new shipbuilding technologies.
The Trump administration has proposed the Maritime Prosperity Zones to
facilitate stronger relationships between industry partners and
communities, in order to increase the capacity of
at a time of renewed investment in the
shipbuilding". "This alliance -
added Donjon Marine President and CEO, John Witte, Jr. -
reflects the kind of collaboration needed to expand the
national industrial capacity and achieve important
national shipbuilding programmes'.