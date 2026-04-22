Attack on a container ship in the area of the Strait of Hormuz attributed to Iranian forces

Who prevents the resumption of ship traffic through the
Strait of Hormuz? One wonders about it, even if until recently
Everyone believed that blocking maritime transits in the
Iran was in retaliation for the incursions of the forces
U.S. and Israeli military operations on Iranian territory
last February 28. The majority of attacks on ships
that have occurred since then in the area of Hormuz have been attributed
Iranian forces, and mainly the Guards Corps of the
Islamic Revolution, and over a month ago from the headquarters of the
of the armed forces in Tehran had come the announcement of the blockade of the
Narrow. Blockade that the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs on Friday
had declared temporarily suspended after the announcement
of the ten-day truce between Israel and Lebanon
(
of 17
April
2026).
Over a month ago, US President Donald Trump had
called for the formation of a coalition of international forces
to establish a safe corridor in the Strait of Hormuz through
to transit the commercial ships still blocked in the
region. In recent days, Trump had said that a truce with the
Iran would only be possible if Tehran restored
complete freedom of safe navigation in the Strait
of Hormuz.
After the subsequent announcement of the blockade of maritime traffic by
and for Iranian ports issued by the US Central Command, after
The attack by American naval forces on the Iranian container ship
Touska that has sparked protests from Tehran
(
of 14
and 20
April 2026), and after the failure to resume negotiations for a
truce scheduled to begin today in Islamabad, in these hours Trump has
categorically stated that he was the one who closed
the Strait of Hormuz, placing it under the total
US control, stressing that in the absence of this
blockade would never reach an agreement with Iran. Trump has
stated that Tehran declares that it wants the closure of the Strait
simply to "save face" and also says that
Tehran would actually like the immediate reopening of the
Strait of Hormuz, the blockade of which would cost Iran 500 million
dollars a day and would be causing financial collapse
of the nation.
Meanwhile, today at the British United Kingdom Maritime Trade
Operations (UKMTO) has received notification of an incident that has occurred
15 nautical miles north-east of Oman, with the commander of a
container ship, which announced that the ship was
approached by an armed boat of the Guards Corps of the
Islamic revolution that has made no attempt to
contact via VHF and who opened fire on the container holder
causing serious damage to the bridge. The captain of the ship
specified that there were no fires or damage
and that the entire crew is unharmed.
It is therefore uncertain who is currently blocking the Strait
of Hormuz and those who really want it reopened to navigation,
The only certainty is that the area has never been as in
These hours are the focal point of the crisis, with Tehran using Hormuz
as a tool to induce the US to mitigate its conditions
for a more or less lasting truce, although aware that the
its closure causes damage to the Iranian economy, and with Washington
which uses it as a tool to push Tehran to accept the
aware that the use of additional forces to
would require significant resources and
would risk dragging the United States into a war from which
It would be difficult to get out.