Confitarma, the approval of the bill for the Enhancement of the Sea Resource is good

The Italian Confederation of Shipowners expressed its appreciation
for final approval, with yesterday's green light
of the Chamber of Deputies, of the bill Enhancement of the
Sea Resource. "In particular - explained the president of
Confitarma, Mario Zanetti - we thank the minister for his
Civil Protection and Sea Policies, Nello Musumeci, for
having been the promoter of this important initiative that
part of the broader and appreciated work that is bringing
forward, also through the CIPOM, to put the
of the political agenda such a precious resource as the sea and
everything that derives from it in terms of blue economy".
The president of the shipowners' confederation pointed out
whereas, following the adoption in November 2025 of the draft law
Simplifications that has introduced some important measures, including
the simplification of seafarers' recruitment procedures, and
the notes of embarkation and disembarkation of the crew as well as
the delegation to the Government for the reorganization of the discipline of the service
"This new measure represents a
further concrete progress along the route that the government is
to defend the competitiveness of the industry
Italian maritime system".
Zanetti specified what are, in particular, the
Provisions of interest to the maritime sector of the design of
Law on the Enhancement of the Sea Resource: "in particular -
specified - we appreciate the additional simplification measures
procedure in relation to the embarkation and disembarkation of seafarers,
the registration of the ship in the national registers, the advertising of the
and the consolidation of the ship mortgage. Not only that, it goes in the right direction
direction of the first organic intervention of digitization of
charts and logs, the rationalisation of obligations
and the new rules on the surveillance of
on-board radio equipment, which involves the involvement of
of the bodies recognised for inspection activities in
international level, without prejudice to the role of the
for activities falling within national competence'.
"These interventions, acknowledging, albeit partially, some
of the requests we represent to the Government - he continued
Zanetti - certainly represent a further step in the
direction indicated for some time by Confitarma. It is now necessary to bring
this ship in port, concluding the action of simplification and
modernisation of the sectoral system to help
improve the competitiveness of the Italian maritime industry
in the world".
To this end, Confitarma hopes, among other measures,
the complete simplification of the procedures for
cancellation of ships from the register, the decommissioning of the
flag, some further interventions relating to the tax regime
applicable to seafarers (IRPEF), to the inapplicability to
contracts for the enrolment of the additional NASpI and the completion of the
modernisation of the rules on the surveillance of
on-board radioelectric equipment, partially implemented by the design
of law just approved. The federal government also emphasized
the need, which has long been highlighted by Confitarma together with the
trade unions, to intervene to break down barriers
to the professions of the sea, simplifying the requirements
in order to foster the growth of new and stable
Italian maritime occupation.