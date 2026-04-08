In February, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -8.9%

Last February, the port of Ravenna handled 1.90
million tons of goods, with a decrease of -8.9% on the same
month of 2025. In the miscellaneous goods sector,
Sharp decrease in the traffic of conventional goods with 261 thousand
tons (-48.3%), while containerized goods and rolling stock,
respectively with 207 thousand and 143 thousand tons, recorded
increases of +18.0% and +15.2%. Solid bulk cargo with
875 thousand tons (-2.7%), while in the liquid bulk sector
Petroleum products grew by +43.9% to 324 thousand
tons and other cargoes fell by -41.9%, falling to
94 thousand tons.
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that for the month of March 2026 the
Preliminary estimates indicate a traffic of almost 2.7 million
tons, up +1.3% on March 2025.