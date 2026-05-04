A serious viral epidemic causes the death of three passengers of the Hondius cruise ship

A serious viral epidemic spread on board the ship from
Hondius
expedition cruise caused the deaths of three
passengers, while a quarter is currently hospitalized in
intensive care in Johannesburg. The cruise line
Oceanwide Expeditions, which operates the ship, said two
crew members currently still on board the Hondius
,
located off the coast of Cape Verde, need treatment
medical emergencies.
The company announced that late yesterday evening the
authorities of Cape Verde had not yet granted
the authorization to disembark passengers who require tests
and medical care, while local health authorities have
visited the ship to assess the condition of the two people who
show symptoms. Oceanwide Expeditions also specified,
that the Dutch authorities have agreed to coordinate
a joint action to organise the return of the two people
from Cape Verde to the Netherlands, and the
repatriation of the body of a deceased person together with a
A passenger closely related to her who has no symptoms. The
company specified that repatriation depends on many factors,
including authorisation and support from the authorities
local health care of Cape Verde for the transfer of people
who need medical attention.
The passenger who is hospitalized in Johannesburg, of
British nationality, tested positive
to hantavirus, a family of viruses that is transmitted
mainly through contact with infected rodents or their
excrement and which mainly affects the lungs or kidneys.
The World Health Organization has announced that,
In addition to the confirmed case of hantavirus, it is currently assumed that
the virus may have infected five other people on board the
ship.
The Hondius has a capacity of 170 passengers and 57
crew members.