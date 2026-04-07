A forum on the economy, ports and investments between Italy and North Africa in La Spezia
Scheduled for 9 and 10 April at the headquarters of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
La Spezia
April 7, 2026
On 9 and 10 April, at the Authority's headquarters
of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, will be held "The
Spezia A Bridge to Africa", the international forum dedicated to
economic, industrial and logistical relations between Italy and
North African countries. The event will bring together institutions, companies,
logistics and shipping operators with the aim of strengthening
dialogue and develop new opportunities for collaboration
between the two shores of the Mediterranean, in line with the guidelines of the
Mattei Plan.
At the center of the works, the strategic role of ports as
economic development platforms, the growth of traffic
infrastructure, energy, investment and
loans to businesses. The event will see the participation of
delegations from Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Morocco and
Tunisia, including: Pasquale Salzano, Ambassador of Italy to
Morocco; Nisrine Iouzzi, director, Dakhla Atlantic Port
Construction; Nicola Colicchi, president of the Chamber of Commerce
Italian-Libyan; Mohamed Mehrez, Councillor in charge of the Section
Economics Department of the Tunisian Embassy; Ahmed Osman Mahmoud, Deputy
president of the Damietta Port Authority (Egypt); and Ahmed Hamou,
Rector of the Université des sciences et technologie d'Oran
(Algeria/Libya).
On the Italian side, the president
of the Region, Liguria Marco Bucci, the Deputy Minister for
Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi, the Commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Bruno Pisano, the mayor of La Spezia, Pierluigi Peracchini, and the
prefect Andrea Cantadori.
A specific focus will be dedicated to the Mattei Plan and the
role of the Italian industrial system, with the interventions of
Alessandro Guerri, Director General for European and International Affairs
and Sustainable Finance and member of the Technical Committee of the Mattei Plan
of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, and of
Antonio Gozzi, special advisor with responsibility for Strategic Autonomy
Confindustria's European Plan, Mattei Plan and Competitiveness.
A Bridge to Africa is promoted by the Municipality of La Spezia,
Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Confindustria La Spezia, Contship Italia, Dario Perioli Group, FHP,
Gruppo Grendi, Laghezza Spa, Scafi Società di Navigazione and
Tarros Group. The event is organized by The International
Propeller Club Port of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara and
Clickutility Team.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher