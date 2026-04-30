In the first three months of 2026 the revenues of the Ocean Network Express decreased by -6%
In the period the ships of the company have transported 3,2 million container (+4%)
Singapore
April 30, 2026
In the first trimester of the 2026 revenues of the containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) are diminished of -6% regarding the same period last year coming down to 4,04 billion dollars. The gross operating margin value fell by -8% to 719 million. More accentuated the bending of the operating profit and net profit values that are results pairs respective to 74 million (-67%) and 55 million dollars (-82%).
In the first three months of this year the fleet of the Singaporiana company has transported containerized cargos pairs almost 3,2 million teu (+4%).
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