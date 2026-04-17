In view of the merger with Hapag-Lloyd, the CEO of ZIM decides to resign
Glickman has been at the helm of the Israeli company since July 2017
Haifa
April 17, 2026
Eli Glickman has announced his resignation from office
of the company's CEO and Executive Chairman
ZIM which has covered since July
2017. Glickman will remain CEO for a period of
six months to ensure an orderly turnover.
Announcing his resignation yesterday, Glickman recalled
that "in recent months the board of directors of the
company has initiated a merger procedure with Hapag-Lloyd"
(
of 16
and 16
February 2026). "I respect," said Glickman, "the
Council decision. However - he specified - after having
I have come to the conclusion that I cannot continue to
to hold the position of CEO of ZIM. I have always dedicated my soul and soul to
body to this role. For me, leadership is not a title,
but a commitment, and it must be in line with the path that we are
waits. One of my main goals during this time is
to help secure the future of employees
of the ZIM. Our employees have also experienced a period of
very difficult war, and I felt a deep responsibility
in driving firmly and carefully. With the process of
transition underway, I believe this is the right time to
turn the page".
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