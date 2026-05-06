Savino Del Bene has acquired three companies from Spain's Grupo Marítima Sureste

The Italian international freight forwarding company Savino Del Bene
acquired three companies of the Spanish Grupo Marítima
Sureste. The agreement concerns Marítima Sureste Shipping,
logistics and shipping company that coordinates its
activities from the logistics hub of El Estrecho: a
over 50,000 square meters with more than 10,000 square meters of
warehouses. The assets also include a warehouse in Cheste (8,000
square meters) with 4,000 square meters of outdoor area, a warehouse
10,000 square meters at the Nonduermas railway terminal,
where the company holds an exclusive ADIF concession for the
management of rail freight and container trains, as well as
to further facilities in Almería and Algeciras. Included
Marítima Sureste Spain, also
active in freight forwarding, and Transportes Gaypemar, specialized in the
land transport of containers. The three companies will remain
independent entities within the Savino Del Bene group.
The Scandicci-based company highlighted that this operation
strengthens Savino del Bene's presence in the area in the
strategic Murcia-Almería-Algeciras and integrates into the group a
consolidated logistics structure with intermodal capabilities,
rail and road transport. "Integration -
underlined Gianni Bachini, regional director France, Spain &
Portugal by Savino Del Bene - significantly expands the
geographical coverage and strengthens our ability to offer
more complete and competitive logistics solutions, in
in particular in door-to-door services and intermodal operations.
In this context, railway assets become strategically
relevant and allows us to offer alternatives to transport on
more efficient and sustainable roads, while maintaining
competitiveness both in costs and in transit times.
We also welcome a highly specialized team with whom
we share a common vision based on customer proximity and
on operational excellence".