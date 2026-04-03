The Gaia Blu research vessel will serve as an Italian technological platform for autonomous navigation

The Gaia Blu
, the
main research vessel of the National Research Council
which hosts the research team of the PEACE project on board
(ProgressivE Autonomous researCh vessel Evolution) which is
composed of scientists and technicians from the Consortium's Laboratory
National Inter-University for Telecommunications (CNIT) and
of the Institute of Marine Engineering of the CNR.
The research vessel will serve as a technology platform
for the experimentation of
command and control logic, and
artificial intelligence. These activities will support the
next Experience-Building Phase (EBP) of the International Maritime
Organization, which will begin next May, following
the planned approval of the voluntary version of the Code
MASS (Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships) meeting during the meeting of
May of the IMO Maritime Safety Committee.
The aim of the PEACE project is to develop a ship to be used as a
advanced research equipped with innovative communication systems,
sensors and remote control capabilities, opening the
way to autonomous, digitally connected navigation.
In the coming years, during the process of revising the MASS Code that
It is expected to become mandatory from January 1, 2032, the
activities of the research team will continue on board the Gaia
Blue with the continued involvement of the Coast Guard
mainly for the purpose of validating the logic, the
technologies and regulations, as well as to contribute to the
dissemination of the culture and concepts of maritime navigation
within the national maritime ecosystem and
international.