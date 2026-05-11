In the first three months of 2026, freight traffic in Tunisian ports grew by +5.9%
Ferry passengers (+7.6%) and cruise passengers (+54.2%) are on the rise
La Goulette
May 11, 2026
In the first three months of 2026, Tunisian ports handled
7.42 million tons of goods, with an increase of +5.9%
over the same period last year, of which 4.79 million
tons of cargo on landing (+3.1%) and 2.64 million
tons at embarkation (+11.3%). The overall increase is
generated by the growth in global volumes of miscellaneous goods and
dry bulk cargo. In the first product segment,
2.23 million tons handled (+4.7%), including 1.03 million
tonnes of containerised goods (+4.8%) made with a
handling of containers equal to 123 thousand TEUs (-1.0%), 604 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+7.2%) and 546 thousand tons of other
miscellaneous goods (-5.9%). In the dry bulk sector,
1.50 million tons of cereals (+18.3%) and 1.60 million tons of cereals handled
million tons of other dry bulk (+23.9%). In the
of liquid bulk cargo was handled 1.90 million
tons of hydrocarbons (-10.6%) and 202 thousand tons of other
loads (-2.0%).
In the first quarter of this year, passenger traffic in the
ports of Tunisia amounted to 109 thousand units in the
regular maritime services sector (+7.6%) and 79 thousand units
in that of cruises (+54.2%).
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