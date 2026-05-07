New quarterly record for ship traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore

In the first quarter of 2026, ship traffic in the Straits of
Melaka and Singapore has set a new record being
26,143 ships transited the area, with an increase of +8.1% on the
same period as last year. The new all-time record
quarterly was achieved thanks to the new peaks of
transits carried out by the main types of ships, starting from
by container ships, which totaled 6,603 transits (+0.7%). A
followed by tankers with 5,864 transits (+12.0%), bulk carriers with
5,242 transits (+6.7%), the very large crude carriers with 2,630
transits (+8.7%) and general cargo ships with 2,351 transits
(+11,8%). On the other hand, the transits of ships for liquefied natural gas are
decreased by -5.6% having been 1,054. New records also of the
transits of passenger ships (889; +30.7%) and ro-ro ships (738;
+51,1%).