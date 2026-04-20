A sovereign guarantee has been established to safeguard the continuity of insurance for the ships of the Indian fleet

On Saturday, the Indian government decided to set up a guarantee
sovereign with the aim of safeguarding the continuity of the
Insurance of the ships of the Indian fleet. The resolution of the
Council of Ministers provides for the creation of Bharat Maritime
Insurance Pool (BMI pool), fund with an endowment of 129.8 billion
rupees ($1.4 billion) that will cover all risks
insurance-related marine products such as body and machinery, cargo
protection & indemnity coverage and the risks of
war and which will cover ships flying the flag or controlled by
from India to or from India carrying goods of
any origin even when transiting through maritime corridors
critics.
Justifying the decision to establish this new fund
domestic insurance policy, the Indian government noted that, with
the increase in global volatility and instability
geopolitically, maritime trade has been impacted the most,
with an increased risk of losses for goods and ships that
results in an increase in insurance costs and uncertainty about the
continuous availability of insurance coverage. By detecting,
Also, that Indian ships are mainly dependent on
by the International Group of Protection and Indemnity (IGP&I)
P&I insurance club, which covers liability
to third parties such as liability for pollution by
removal of wrecks, damage to cargo,
accidents and crew repatriation, responsibilities
collision and so on, the government has highlighted that it has been
therefore it became necessary to create an insurance pool
maritime sovereignty and
continuity of trade in the face of the withdrawal of the
coverage due to sanctions or geopolitical crises.
Policies are expected to be issued by the companies
pool members using the ability to
pool's combined risk underwriting, which is
estimated at around 9.5 billion rupees ($102 million).