Alessandro Becce is the new secretary general
of the Port System Authority of the Sea of Sardinia. The
appointment was unanimously approved by the
management of the institution at the first meeting of the body under the
mandate of the president Domenico Bagalà. Becce, already
President of the Port Authority of Savona in the four-year period
2000-2004, he held top positions in the
Contship Italia, Vecon (PSA group), F2i Holding Portuale and
San Cataldo Container Terminal (Yilport group).
Chairing the meetings of the Partnership Body of the
sea resource and the Management Committee, Bagalà illustrated
to those present the key points of his four-year mandate and,
referring to the trend of traffic and the forecasts very
uncertain for 2026, has drawn attention and sensitivity
on the need to act together to demand
the permanent elimination of the application to the maritime sector
ETS, the EU's emissions trading system, to
the smaller and major islands.