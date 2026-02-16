Manageritalia and Assologistica sign the renewal of the CCNL for logistics managers

Today Manageritalia and Assologistica have signed the renewal
of the "National Collective Labour Agreement for managers
of logistics companies, general warehouses, terminal operators
ports, interports and airports", with effect from
January 1, 2026 and valid until December 31, 2028.
The agreement provides for a gross monthly salary increase when fully operational
of 750 euros divided into three tranches, with the first equal to 250 euros to
starting from 1 March 2026 (300 euros from 1 January 2027 and 200
monthly euros from January 1, 2028). To fully cover the
period from 1 January/28 February 2026, to the managers under the
date of conclusion of the agreement, an amount will be paid
"one-off" of €500 gross.
Other elements of the agreement include a
Reinforced contractual welfare, with a welfare credit
annual of 2,000 euros, the strengthening of the Mario Blacks Fund, the
Confirmation of the universality of coverage values
insurance policies of the Antonio Pastore and the revision of the concessions
contractual contributions.
The president of Assologistica, Paolo Guidi, highlighted the
satisfaction of the association for this agreement which - explained
- concretely goes in the direction we want, namely the
enhancement of the figures of logistics managers, true
a strategic element for companies".