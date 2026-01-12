Vard will build four Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity

The shipbuilding company Vard, a Norwegian subsidiary of the
Fincantieri Group, will build four units
Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels (MPVs) for the U.S. Ocean
Infinity. The contract, which has a total value of over 200
million euros, also provides for an integrated supply by
Vard Electro, which will deliver the entire SeaQ suite of systems
for remote operations, and by Vard Interiors, responsible for the
interior design solutions. Seaonics will provide the Launch
and Recovery System (LARS), which will allow the management of
advanced ROV and geotechnical units.
Two ships will be delivered by the Norwegian shipyards of Vard in
first and second quarters of 2028, while the other two will be
built at the Vard Vung Tau plant in Vietnam, with
delivery expected in the third and fourth quarters of the same year.