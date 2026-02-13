Tomorrow the new transhipment container terminal in Damietta will be inaugurated

Tomorrow in the port of Damietta, with the arrival of the container ship
Hapag-Lloyd's Essen Express
, will be inaugurated
officially the container terminal managed by the Damietta Alliance
Container Terminal (DACT), the joint venture owned by
Hapag-Lloyd Damietta GmbH (39%), Eurogate Damietta GmbH (29.5%),
Contship Damietta Spa (29.5%), Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E. (1%)
and Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group (1%)
(
of 10
January
and 21
December
2023).
The new terminal has been designed primarily for
transhipment operations, expected to account for about 80% of traffic
total of containers, and will have a capacity of
annual handling of up to 3.3 million TEUs. With an extension of
93 hectares, the area of the "Tahya Misr 1" terminal, with the
its 1,670 meters of quay and a depth of seabed of
-18 meters, it is equipped with 12 ship-to-shore cranes with up to
25 rows of containers, 40 hybrid-powered RTG cranes and six
railway tracks, two of which are operational in this first phase of
operation of the terminal.
The first phase of the project involved an investment of
over 600 million dollars.