PORTS
Tomorrow the new transhipment container terminal in Damietta will be inaugurated
Its annual traffic capacity will rise to 3.3 million TEUs
Brema/Melzo
February 13, 2026
Tomorrow in the port of Damietta, with the arrival of the container ship Hapag-Lloyd's Essen Express, will be inaugurated officially the container terminal managed by the Damietta Alliance Container Terminal (DACT), the joint venture owned by Hapag-Lloyd Damietta GmbH (39%), Eurogate Damietta GmbH (29.5%), Contship Damietta Spa (29.5%), Ship & C.R.E.W. Egypt S.A.E. (1%) and Middle East Logistics & Consultants Group (1%) ( of 10 January and 21 December 2023).

The new terminal has been designed primarily for transhipment operations, expected to account for about 80% of traffic total of containers, and will have a capacity of annual handling of up to 3.3 million TEUs. With an extension of 93 hectares, the area of the "Tahya Misr 1" terminal, with the its 1,670 meters of quay and a depth of seabed of -18 meters, it is equipped with 12 ship-to-shore cranes with up to 25 rows of containers, 40 hybrid-powered RTG cranes and six railway tracks, two of which are operational in this first phase of operation of the terminal.

The first phase of the project involved an investment of over 600 million dollars.
COMPANIES
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem leaves DP World after Epstein's involvement
Dubai
It Kazim appointed president and Yuvraj Narayan managing director
PORTS
Eurogate and APM Terminals will invest a billion euros for the development of the North Sea Terminal Bremerhaven
Bremen/The Hague
PORTS
CK Hutchison threatens appeals against APM Terminals if it will assume the management of the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa
Hong Kong
PORTS
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri presents an industrial plan that foresees the doubling of the production capacity of military vessels in Italian shipyards
Milan
For civil production, a reallocation of volumes to Romanian shipyards and an expansion in Vietnam are planned.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and Generative Bionics sign agreement to develop humanoid welding robots.
Trieste/Genoa
The first tests at the Sestri Ponente shipyard are scheduled for the end of this year
PORTS
Slight increase in annual freight traffic handled by Croatian ports
Zagreb
Sharp drop in dry bulk offset by increase in liquid cargoes and record containers
COMPANIES
The Grendi group expects to close 2025 with a record turnover of 158 million euros (+33%)
Genoa
Revenues increased by 10%, net of the effect of the acquisition of Dario Perioli.
South Korean HMM's quarterly and annual performances were negative.
Seoul
In 2025 the container fleet transported 3.94 million TEUs (+3.2%)
LOGISTICS
Offer to acquire European express courier InPost
Amsterdam/Luxembourg
It was submitted by a consortium comprising Advent International (37%), FedEx (37%), A&R Investments (16%) and PPF Group (10%)
OFFSHORE
Transocean and Valaris sign merger agreement
Steinhausen/Hamilton
The new company will have a fleet of 73 offshore vessels, including 33 ultra-deepwater drillships
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd expects to close the 2025 financial year with a 61% decline in operating profit.
Hamburg
Record loads transported by the fleet, growing by +8%.
TRANSPORTATION
FS establishes a company specializing in transport and infrastructure consultancy
London
The new company is based in London
SEAFARERS
The simplification law, rather than making things easier, complicates the lives of ship captains and burdens them with additional operational and legal responsibilities.
Genoa
LOGISTICS
BYD and Automar reach agreement for vehicle traffic through the port of Gioia Tauro.
Schiedam
The goal is to serve the central-southern Italian market.
PORTS
In 2025, container traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure reached a historic record of almost three million TEUs
Genoa
Cruise passengers increased by 6.1%; ferry passengers decreased by 4.0%.
PORTS
Busan Port has again set its all-time record for annual container throughput.
Busan
Last year the total was 24.88 million TEUs (+2.0%)
PORTS
Panama Ports Company has initiated arbitration proceedings against the Republic of Panama
Panama
Extensive damage reported and state authorities' reluctance to respond to repeated requests for confrontation
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in Sardinia's ports grew by +3.0%
Cagliari
Slight decline in cruise passengers contained by the launch of home ports in Cagliari and Olbia
PORTS
Freight traffic in the port of Barcelona to remain stable in 2025
Barcelona
In the fourth quarter alone, 16.7 million tonnes were handled (+4.5%)
SHIPPING
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd bring back India/Middle East-Mediterranean service via Suez
PORTS
In 2025, Turkish ports handled a record traffic of 553.3 million tonnes of cargo (+4.0%)
Ankara
Container traffic in Italy reached a new all-time high of 678,715 TEUs (+9.8%). Ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait declined.
PORTS
APM Terminals will take over the interim management of the Panamanian ports of Cristóbal and Balboa.
Panama
President Mulino urged Panama Ports Company to cooperate fully in view of this new phase
PORTS
PPC denounces the contradictory nature of the ruling by the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama with respect to the current legal framework
Balboa
The company does not exclude the possibility of resorting to national and international legal action
INDUSTRY
Lukoil signs agreement with US-based Carlyle to sell the Russian group's international assets
Fly
The transaction will need to be authorized by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.
PORTS
Panama's Supreme Court of Justice declares the law on the concession contract with the Panama Ports Company unconstitutional.
Panama
Last year, PPC port terminals handled 3.9 million containers
PORTS
CMA CGM establishes a joint venture with Stonepeak to which it will contribute ten container terminals
New York/Los Angeles
The American company will own 75% and 25% of the shares, respectively. It will invest 2.4 billion dollars.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
German rail freight companies reject 37% increase in train path prices
Berlin
Die Güterbahnen urges the Minister of Transport to present the promised reform of the fare system
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix increases weekly rotations on the Duisburg-Milan railway line from six to ten
Milan
Two daily connections are made in each direction
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Antwerp-Zeebrugge decreased by -4.9%.
Antwerp
For the whole year the decline was -4.1%
CRUISES
Valletta Cruise Port records record annual cruise traffic
London
In 2025, there were 963 thousand passengers (+2.3%)
SHIPPING
Evergreen invests up to nearly $1.5 billion in the construction of 23 container ships
Taipei
Seven 5,900 TEU vessels have been ordered from Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding and 16 3,100 TEU vessels from CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.
PORTS
In 2025, Spanish ports handled a record container traffic of almost 19 million TEUs
Madrid
New historic highs also for conventional goods and passengers
TRUCKING
Truckers from Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, and North Macedonia block borders
Belgrade
Week-long protest against the EU's new entry/exit system
NEWS
Resumption of attacks against ships in the Red Sea region threatened
Tehran
They would be implemented in response to an escalation of US and allied military actions in the region.
SEAFARERS
New record of sailors abandoned by shipowners
London
In 2025, 6,223 crew members from 410 ships were abandoned
PORTS
Two FMC commissioners call on the US government to take action against Canadian and Mexican ports
Washington
Enforcement of provision aimed at preventing freight carriers from evading the Harbor Maintenance Fee urged
PORTS
Annual container traffic handled by the port of Algeciras remains stable.
Algeciras
A 6.2% decrease in the weight of goods in containers was recorded
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The EU Commission authorizes Italy to provide financial support for rail operations in ports.
Rome
Incentives for a maximum total of 30 million euros over five years
PORTS
€3.1 million in unpaid regional maritime property fees recovered in Campanian ports
Naples
422 default notices to non-compliant dealers
PORTS
In November 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado dropped by -5.5%.
Genoa
The two airports recorded percentage variations of -7.5% and +0.6% respectively
SHIPPING
EU ETS: Interferry calls for a halt to the 100% charge for ferry emissions in 2026.
Victoria
The vast majority of the revenues from the maritime ETS - the association denounces - are diverted to the national budgets of the Member States.
SHIPPING
The new configuration of the Ocean Alliance service network confirms seven calls at Italian ports
Hong Kong/Taipei
Two at the port of Genoa, two at that of La Spezia and one stop each at the ports of Vado Ligure, Trieste and Salerno
SHIPYARDS
AD Ports has acquired the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Balenciaga.
Abu Dhabi
Transaction worth 11.2 million euros
SHIPPING
CMA CGM reports three services on the route around the Cape of Good Hope
Marseille
The international scenario - explains the French company - is complex and uncertain
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports' terminals handled record container traffic last year
Hong Kong
Growth of +6.2% over 2024
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Venice grew by +13.5%
Venice
An increase of +4.9% was recorded for the whole year
LOGISTICS
Buffer areas to decongest the North West logistics system
Genoa
The proposal is from Connect. Let's remember, Palenzona warns, that the Italian system depends on road haulage.
In 2025, Russian ports handled 884.5 million tons of cargo (-0.4%)
PORTS
In 2025, Russian ports handled 884.5 million tons of cargo (-0.4%)
St. Petersburg
In the fourth quarter alone, traffic was 231.1 million tonnes (+6%)
PORTS
The port of Civitavecchia has set a new annual cruise traffic record
Civitavecchia
A 5.4% increase in transit passengers. Disembarking and embarking passengers remained stable.
NEWS
A ship coming from Russia was seized in the port of Brindisi
Toasts
Alleged violation of sanctions against the Russian Federation
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix takes over railway operations in Area 6A of the Port of Antwerp.
Antwerp
New generation hybrid locomotives will be used
SHIPPING
Greek Shipowners' Association urges EU to take measures to protect ships and crews
Piraeus
CRUISES
Call for expressions of interest for the refurbishment and management of the cruise terminal at the Port of Gibraltar
Gibraltar
Applicants must be willing to fully finance the work
FREIGHT TERMINALS
InRail to manage the Interporto Pordenone intermodal terminal for a year
Pordenone
Temporary solution in view of the establishment of a public-private company
SHIPYARDS
Turkey's Kuzey Star Shipyard to Build Shipyard in Syria's Tartous Port
Damascus
An investment of at least $190 million over five years is expected
PORTS
In 2025, cargo traffic in Ukrainian ports decreased by -15%
Kiev
Container traffic grows by 66%
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by 5.7% last year.
Hong Kong
In the fourth quarter alone the decline was -8.0%
PORTS
In 2025, PSA's port terminals handled record container traffic
Singapore
New peaks in volumes handled in Singapore and the group's overseas terminals
PORTS
Chinese CMPort's port terminals handled record container traffic last year
Hong Kong
The total was 151.5 million TEUs, an increase of +4.0% over 2024.
SHIPPING
COSCO orders 12 new 18,000-TEU and six 3,000-TEU containerships
Hong Kong
Jiangnan Shipyard, China Shipbuilding Trading, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry win $2.7 billion in orders.
PORTS
The port of Trieste closed 2025 with a 0.7% growth in freight traffic thanks to the increase in crude oil prices.
Trieste
The port of Gioia Tauro has once again set its container traffic record
PORTS
The port of Gioia Tauro has once again set its container traffic record
Gioia Tauro
In 2025, the previous peak recorded the previous year will increase by +14%.
CRUISES
Meyer Turku completed the design of a cruise ship to zero net emissions
Turku
The main fuel is biomethanol
INDUSTRY
Last year the turnover of Kalmar grew by +1%
Helsinki
Operating income, net profit and new orders in increase respective of +26%, +28% and +8%
PORTS
Terminal Investment Limited puts hands on the Peruvian port of Pisco
Lima
Acquired the Portuario de Paracas Terminal
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagenti urges a more constant and timely information on the progress of the work of the new dam of Genoa
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the Grande Michigan
Naples
It is the eighth Pure Car and Truck Carrier ammonia ready of the Neapolitan group
ASSOCIATIONS
Meeting between the presidents of the Maritime Federation and Assoporti
Rome
Mario Mattioli and Roberto Petri addressed the main issues of the maritime cluster
PORTS
Morocco's Marsa Maroc participates in the development of the port of Monrovia
Casablanca
Contract for the management of two docks and the construction of a multipurpose terminal
SHIPPING
South Korea's Pan Ocean buys ten VLCCs from compatriot SK Shipping
Seoul
Transaction valued at approximately $668 million
PORTS
Roberto Mantovanelli has been appointed Secretary General of the Northern Adriatic Port Authority.
Venice
The 2026-2028 Three-Year Operational Plan for the Ports of Venice and Chioggia has been approved.
ASSOCIATIONS
Stefano Messina has been confirmed as president of Assarmatori
Rome
He will also lead the shipowners' association in the four-year period 2026-2030
PORTS
In 2025, Albanian ports handled a record traffic of 8.2 million tons of goods (+6.2%)
Tirana
A new peak in passengers also amounted to 1.7 million units (+6.4%)
DEFENCE
WASS (Fincantieri) has been awarded a contract by Saudi Arabia for the supply of lightweight torpedoes
Trieste
The order is worth more than 200 million euros
INDUSTRY
Oxin (Somec) awarded a major order for the construction of kitchen, pantry, catering and bar areas for two cruise ships
San Vendemiano
The value of the order is 53 million euros
TRANSPORTATION
Sogedim launches a daily service between Carpi and Campogalliano/England
Carpi
Daily shuttle departing from the logistics hubs of Campogalliano, Carpi and Prato
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly and annual revenue.
Athens
Profits are falling
PORTS
CPPIB and OMERS are considering selling their 67% stake in Associated British Ports.
London
SHIPPING
Maersk orders eight 18,600 TEU dual-fuel containerships
Copenhagen
Built by New Times Shipbuilding Co., they will be delivered between 2029 and 2030.
SHIPYARDS
PaxOcean opens new shipyard in Singapore
Singapore
It occupies an area of 17.3 hectares
PORTS
The largest container ship ever arrived in the port of Trieste
Trieste
Port of call of the "MSC Diana" which has a capacity of approximately 19,000 TEUs
SHIPYARDS
Antin Infrastructure Partners acquires U.S. shipbuilder Vigor Marine Group
New York
It has shipyards in Seattle, Portland, Vancouver, San Diego and Norfolk
PORTS
In 2025, Moroccan ports handled a record traffic of 262.6 million tons of goods (+8.9%)
Rabat
Transhipment equal to 50.5% of the total
SHIPPING
Yang Ming deploys first of five 15,500 TEU dual-fuel LNG vessels on Asia-Mediterranean route
Keelung
It will be used in the MD2 service
ENVIRONMENT
Study highlights challenges for LNG containerships in complying with future cold ironing connection requirements
Berlin/Hamburg
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri and Wsense reach agreement to offer cutting-edge underwater systems
Trieste
Co-development of advanced wireless technology solutions planned
ENVIRONMENT
Study finds high levels of persistent organic pollutants caused by shipbreaking activities
Brussels
PORTS
Port of Livorno: tender for ship-generated waste management begins
Livorno
The expected value of the contract is over 40 million euros
LOGISTICS
DSV revenue and profits impacted by Schenker acquisition
Copenhagen
In 2025, turnover grew by +48.0%
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä reports significant growth in quarterly and annual results for the Marine segment
Helsinki
The Finnish group's new orders acquired in 2025 remain stable.
COMPANIES
Dutch company Portwise has been bought by its compatriot Haskoning
Rijswijk
The company offers solutions for optimizing terminal operations through automation and electrification
SHIPPING
Construction of the first of six container ships for Italia Marittima has begun in China.
Trieste
The ships, which will be able to use traditional fuel and methanol, will have a capacity of 2,400 TEUs
ACCIDENTS
In the Strait of Hormuz, armed vessels ordered a US tanker to stop
Southampton/London
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
GTS announces new rail services between the port of Genoa and central and southern Italy.
Bari
Connections via the Segrate Milan terminal
SHIPPING
The number of dual-fuel vessels employed by liner shipping lines is set to double by 2025
Washington
Currently, 74% of the order book consists of units of this type
AVIATION
Kuehne+Nagel expands CargoCity South at Frankfurt Airport
Schindellegi
A new facility will be completed and taken over at the end of 2028
PORTS
AD Ports signs agreement to build and operate multipurpose terminal at Matadi Port
Abu Dhabi/Kinshasa
Relaunch of the Banana Deepwater Port Construction Project
SEAFARERS
Confitarma: The Revenue Agency's position risks having serious repercussions on Italian seafarers' employment.
Rome
ASSOCIATIONS
Bucchioni appointed pro tempore president of the Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia
La Spezia
PORTS
The tender for the development of the shipbuilding hub in the port of Ancona has begun.
Ancona
The AdSP Management Committee has approved the call for tenders
SHIPPING
ONE's quarterly financial performance declines further
Singapore
The volume of containerized cargo transported by the fleet remains stable
INSTITUTIONS
Laura DiBella's nomination for FMC presidency has been signed.
Washington
His term will expire on June 30, 2028.
PORTS
Port of Singapore saw record bunker deliveries in 2025
Singapore
PSA-MOL joint venture to manage a new ro-ro terminal
PORTS
The port of Taranto was visited by a delegation from the Japanese FLOWRA
Taranto
The association brings together 21 of the main Japanese energy players
INDUSTRY
ABB's new orders in a quarter exceed $10 billion for the first time.
Zurich
Growing demand in the maritime, port and railway sectors
LAW
In the United States, MSC was fined a total of $22.67 million
Washington
The Federal Maritime Commission has released the results of an investigation
COMPANIES
CSC Vespucci and Livorno Reefer will form a single platform dedicated to fruit and vegetable and exotic products in the port of Livorno
COMPANIES
Signal Ocean has acquired AXSMarine
Paris/London
The company offers web platforms to support the ship charter sector
SHIPPING
Stena RoRo has placed an order for two ro-ro vessels in China with options for four more.
Gothenburg
They were designed in cooperation with the Italian Naos
SHIPPING
Shanghai Zhonggu Logistics Co. to Order Four New 6,000-TEU Containerships
Shanghai
The order will include options for two additional vessels
SHIPPING
ICS has published its periodic analysis of flag state performance
London
COMPANIES
Michail Stahlhut will step down as CEO of Hupac in May
Noise
Bertschi: Under his leadership, the company's position as a leading provider of combined road/rail transport in Europe has been strengthened.
PORTS
Members of the Ravenna Marine Resource Partnership Body have been appointed.
Ravenna
It will meet for the first time on February 4th and will remain in office for four years
SHIPPING
Messina (Assarmatori): MIT's decree on cold ironing is a good thing.
Rome
This is a fundamental step - he underlined - to ensure that the electrification of the platforms is actually usable.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Contship has joined the Digital Container Shipping Association's DCSA+ program.
Melzo
Among the goals, improving the efficiency of terminal operations, the accuracy of planning and collaboration with shipping companies.
PORTS
The Argentine Port Workers' Federation threatens a strike at national ports.
The Silver
Action in support of workers at the port of Concepción del Uruguay
PORTS
In 2025, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +0.8%
Taranto
In the last quarter alone, a decrease of -22.6% was recorded
PORTS
Last year, container traffic in the port of Valencia grew by +3.4%
Valencia
5,662,661 TEUs were handled
DEFENCE
Fincantieri wins Italian Navy contract to enhance naval vessels' cyber resilience
INDUSTRY
New facility in Charleston for the production and testing of marine power and propulsion systems
Arlington
It was inaugurated by Leonardo DRS, a subsidiary of the Italian Leonardo
SAFETY & SECURITY
Project to strengthen maritime and port cybersecurity
Brest/Brussels/Rome
The partners are France Cyber Maritime, FEPORT and the Federation of the Sea
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles fell by 10.6% in the last quarter of 2025.
Los Angeles
A decrease of -0.6% was recorded for the whole year
INDUSTRY
In the first six months of operation InnoWay Trieste produced 170 railway wagons
Trieste
The construction of 600 units is planned in Bagnoli della Rosandra in 2026
YACHTING
Ferretti rejects KKCG Maritime's partial and conditional voluntary takeover bid.
Milan
Strong confidence in the company's long-term strategy reaffirmed
PORTS
Haropa Port sets new container traffic record
Le Havre
Last year, overall freight traffic increased by +2%
MOURNING
Decio Lucano, the dean of shipping journalists, has passed away.
Genoa
His paper adventures are countless, including "Vita e Mare" and "TMM", but also digital with "DL News"
PORTS
Marsa Maroc orders 106 electric terminal tractors from Terberg
Benschop
They will be employed in the port of Nador West Med
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Contargo acquires 50% of Cargo-Center-Graz Logistik
Mannheim
The German company extends its intermodal network to the Adriatic ports of Koper and Rijeka.
COMPANIES
A single binding offer from Dubai for the purchase of the Venice Ro-Port Mos
Venice
The company manages the terminal for the motorways of the sea and cruises in Fusina
PORTS
The Port of Long Beach handled record container traffic in 2025
Long Beach
In the last quarter, a decrease of -8.8% was recorded
SHIPPING
HMM to introduce AI-based autonomous navigation solutions on 40 vessels
Seoul
Contract with Avikus and agreement with KSOE
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Two new rail connections to Germany from the Padua Interport
Padua
They are operated by InRail and LTE Italia
SHIPPING
Intersea has become the general agent in Italy for the Portuguese GS Lines
Genoa
The shipping company is part of Grupo Sousa
PORTS
MSC and Qatari company Maha to develop and manage the Libyan port of Misurata
Paris/Misurata
An investment of 1.5 billion dollars is expected
MARINAS
F2i has been awarded the concession for the Lavagna tourist port
Milan
The concession contract will have a duration of 50 years
OFFSHORE
Eni launches the hull of the Coral North FLNG
Geoje/San Donato Milanese
It will be used offshore Cabo Delgado, north of Mozambique.
LOGISTICS
Laghezza has acquired a logistics warehouse in Sarzana
La Spezia
The aim is to establish a local hub for local production activities.
PORTS
The Red Sea Container Terminal at the Egyptian port of Sokhna has been inaugurated.
Sokhna
It is operated by a joint venture of Hutchison Ports, COSCO and CMA Terminals
SHIPPING
The GNV Altair ferry has joined the GNV fleet
Genoa
It has a capacity of 2,700 passengers and 915 linear metres of rolling stock.
SHIPPING
Maersk confirms resumption of MECL transits through the Suez Canal
Copenhagen
The line connects India and the Middle East with the US East Coast
COMPANIES
Ignazio Messina & C. has acquired full control of Thermocar
Genoa
The Genoese company operates in the temperature-controlled refrigerated container logistics sector.
SHIPPING
Genco's board of directors rejected Diana Shipping's acquisition proposal.
New York/Athens
The American company, however, leaves a glimmer of hope by admitting the validity of the merger
SHIPPING
MSC will include the port of Trieste in the Dragon Italy-USA service
Geneva
The Julian port will be reached starting from the second half of February
INDUSTRY
De Wave Group has acquired French company DL Services.
Genoa
The company specializes in the design of industrial kitchens and the supply of technical components and spare parts on board
SHIPPING
CMA CGM's TUX transatlantic service will call at the port of Salerno
Marseille
The line connects Turkey with the East Coast of the USA
PORTS
Cruise traffic in the port of Piraeus increased by +9% last year
Piraeus
Approximately 1.85 million passengers moved
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New intermodal connections between Northern Italy and Belgium by GTS Rail and CargoBeamer
Bari/Leipzig
Activated on the Padua-Zeebrugge and Liège-Domodossola lines
PORTS
In 2025, cruise traffic in the port of Genoa grew by +6.5%
Genoa
Ferry passengers down 3.6%
SHIPPING
Grimaldi took delivery of the PCTC Grande Manila
Naples
The vessel has a total capacity of 9,241 CEUs.
CRUISES
Expedition cruise ship Exploris One to be auctioned off
Nantes
It has a capacity of 144 passengers and 102 crew members.
COMPANIES
SeaCube Container Leasing has acquired Martin Container.
Montvale
The company specializes in the refrigerated container segment
LOGISTICS
Pisano: The Simplified Logistics Zone has great strategic importance for the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
PORTS
RINA and HPC launch project to promote green ports in the Caspian region
Genoa
Five-year contract with the OSCE
SHIPYARDS
Vard to build four Multi-Purpose Robotic Vessels for Ocean Infinity
Trieste
The contract has a total value of over 200 million euros
PORTS
Hanseatic Global Terminals will become sole owner of Florida International Terminal
Rotterdam
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
The transportation sector enters a turning point with the adoption of artificial intelligence
Ulm
However, most companies are still in the early stages of this process.
PORTS
Work completed to widen the access channel to the port of Livorno.
Livorno
The width between the two banks will be increased from 70 to 120 meters
OFFSHORE
Nexans sets a record for the depth of laying a high-voltage submarine cable on the Tyrrhenian Link
Paris
Installation at -2,150 meters
PORTS
Funds for Spanish ports to adapt to the use of wind energy and other marine renewable energy sources
Madrid
Program with a total value of 212 million euros
INDUSTRY
CMD - Costruzioni Motori Diesel returns to wholly Italian ownership
Atella
Giorgio and Mariano Negri have acquired 67% of the capital held by the Chinese Loncin Motor Co.
FINANCING
Intesa Sanpaolo is financing the construction of three PCTCs for Grimaldi Euromed.
Milan
The new ships will be delivered later this year
LOGISTICS
Medlog acquires Australian intermodal operations of Seaway
Fremantle
The transaction will be completed within the first quarter of this year.
SAFETY & SECURITY
MIT has updated cybersecurity measures for national ships, ports and port facilities
Rome
A circular has been published which, among other things, introduces staff training
COMPANIES
V.Group has bought the Danish company Njord
London
The company offers the shipping industry solutions for energy efficiency and decarbonisation
ACCIDENTS
Fire aboard the Majestic ferry in the Port of Genoa
Genoa
The flames were extinguished by the intervention of the on-board fire brigade and did not cause any injuries.
COMPANIES
COSCO to acquire control of German logistics company Zippel
Hamburg
Agreement to acquire 80% of its capital
PORTS
Colombo Port Sets New Annual Container Traffic Record
Columbus
Sri Lanka Ports Authority signs agreement with French shipping group CMA CGM
COMPANIES
Viasat to exit British company Navarino's capital
London
ICG to support the Tsikopoulos brothers in reinvesting in the company
SHIPPING
The Palau government ensures the full operation of the Naval Registry
Koror
Moses (BMT): Services continue to be provided in accordance with international procedures and standards
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the first nine months of 2025, freight transported on the Austrian rail network increased by +1.4%
Vienna
Growth of +4.9% was recorded in the third quarter alone
OFFSHORE
Saipem wins $425 million offshore contract to develop the Sakarya gas field.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The decree for the distribution of PNRR resources to interports has been signed.
Rome
The disbursement of 1.9 million euros is expected
SHIPPING
Messina, a Genoese company, launches a new service to Algeria.
Genoa
The rotation touches the ports of Fos, Genoa, Barcelona, Algiers, Fos
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix is the first company in Europe to certify its carbon footprint for freight transport.
Rome
The FS group company has obtained ISO 14067 certification
DEFENCE
WASS (Fincantieri Group) wins torpedo supply contract for Indian Navy
Trieste
Contract with a total value of over 200 million euros
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
FHP Intermodal will become operational on January 1st
Milan
FHP Group completes the integration process between its subsidiaries CFI Intermodal and Lotras
