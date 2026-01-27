In May, Mikhail Stahlhut will step down as CEO of Hupac

Next May, Mikhail Stahlhut will leave after eight
years as CEO of the company
Swiss intermodal rail transport Hupac. The change at the
summit comes at the express request of Stahlhut, to whom the council
of administration thanked for his
extraordinary commitment and his far-sighted leadership in a period of
significant challenges. In particular, the last few years have been
characterized by multiple challenges for the entire
logistics - and in particular for combined traffic: from
pandemic to shortages in energy supply, from lockdowns
total rail network due to accidents and large
construction sites, up to geopolitical tensions. Highlighting that, under
the leadership of Stahlhut, Hupac has maintained stability, solidity
operational strength and financial strength in this challenging environment,
the president of the company, Hans-Jörg Bertschi
stressed that, 'through targeted strategic initiatives,
the company has succeeded, under the leadership of Michail Stahlhut, in
strengthen its position as the leading provider in transport
combined road/rail in Europe and, together with the management team
expert, to set the foundations for the future".
Hupac has announced that research is already underway
of a successor to Stahlhut.