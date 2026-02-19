SBB CFF FFS Cargo has sold 31 locomotives to Nordic
Re-Finance, a Swedish company active in the rental segment of
locomotives. These are vehicles of the Re 482 type (Bombardier Traxx)
which the Swiss railway company acquired between 2004
and 2005 to use them on the European north-south axis. Since 2010, the
locomotives were leased to the newly established SBB Cargo
International. In addition to the 31 locomotives on the line, Nordic Re-Finance
also notes the current vehicle rental agreement with SBB Cargo
International.
The Swiss company has announced that SBB Cargo will be able to
Switzerland will systematically focus on its
fleet, renouncing the operation of third-party locomotives, with the aim of
to completely renew its rolling stock by
2040. As at 31 December, SBB Cargo Switzerland owned
about 200 locomotives of six different types and the company
plans to equip itself by 2035 only with scheduled locomotives
produced by the Spanish factory of Stadler Rail Valencia S.A.U.
In the meantime, the locomotives that have reached the end of their life cycle
will be sold or destined for demolition.