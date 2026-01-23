Independent journal on economy and transport policy
PORTS
Two FMC commissioners are calling on the U.S. government to take action against Canadian and Mexican ports
Requested the application of the provision aimed at preventing carriers of goods from evading the Harbor Maintenance Fee
Washington
January 23, 2026
DiBella and Vekich praised the federal government for
taken measures to prevent the 'loophole' by which
Canadian and Mexican ports would take goods away from those
Americans. "The issue - they specified - today is
urgent as new projects are planned in Canada and Mexico
port development that could lead to the closure of
port terminals in the United States. The implementation of Section 6 -
they specified, referring to the presidential executive order -
would eliminate the artificial cost advantage that is
undermining our economy and helping to justify these
projects".
Section 6 of the Executive Order focuses on the
collection of U.S. port maintenance fee, and
provides that, "in order to prevent carriers of goods from
evade the Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF) on imported goods
through the practice of landing in Canada or Mexico and sending
their goods to the United States across land borders, and
To ensure the collection of other charges, where applicable, the
Secretary of Homeland Security will adopt all the
necessary measures, including the proposal of new laws, such as
permitted by law to: require all goods of origin
foreign arriving by ship to carry out customs clearance procedures
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a port of
entry of the United States for security reasons and for the
collection of all duties, customs duties, taxes,
taxes, interest and other applicable charges; and ensure that
any cargo of foreign origin that arrives for the first time via
ship to North America, after passing CBP procedures in
an inland location from the land transit country (Canada
or Mexico), is subject to customs duties, taxes, fees,
(including HMF), interest and other applicable charges, plus a
10% service fee for additional costs to be paid
provided that the cargo shipped to the United States does not
substantially changes in relation to its terms and conditions
time of arrival in the country of land transit (with the
discretion that such decisions are taken by CBP)".
DiBella and Vekich denounced that "for almost two years
Canadian ports have been gaining market share for decades
damage to our country". To corroborate their thesis, they have
reported the results of the "Study of U.S. Inland
Containerized Cargo Moving Through Canadian and Mexican Seaports"
published in 2012 by the FMC which, they said, "has
noted that if the Canadian advantage over the Harbor
Maintenance Fee, was eliminated, up to half of the containers
to the United States arriving at the ports of the coast
Western Canadian could return to using the ports
Americans. The same dynamic - they specified - applies to
Mexican ports having also attracted more and more goods
which would otherwise transit through US ports".
The study they refer to, however, explains that they are
There are numerous factors behind the choice of some carriers
seafarers to use the services of Canadian or Mexican ports
rather than US ports, i.e. a containment of
shipping costs, risk mitigation through
Diversification of ports, perceived advantages in terms of time
transit fees, avoidance of HMF port maintenance fee, and
differences in rail transport fares.
While the 2012 FMC study attributes the
diversion to Canadian or Mexican ports of a quota of goods
destined for or coming from the USA, last October the
Canadian Federal Transport Canada has highlighted that if of
It is a hijacking, this quota is minimal. The agency
noted that the steady growth of Asian markets
has offered numerous opportunities for North American companies
and for North American ports and noted that if the consequent
Increased containerized shipping traffic has had an impact
Out of all three countries, the vast majority (74%) of goods
acquired by North American ports in the last
decade has been acquired by US ports and this
- specified Transport Canada - is not unexpected given the
size of the US market which is five times
greater than that of Canada and Mexico combined.
'Contrary to any assertion that the
Canada is reportedly experiencing a "hijacking" of goods
to its ports, the level of imports of
U.S. containerized cargo through Canadian ports in
percentage of total U.S. port traffic remains
marginal, with an average of less than 2.5% over the last decade. In the
Canadian imports transiting through ports
accounts for a larger share of domestic traffic
Canada, which is at least three times the average for U.S. goods
transiting through Canadian ports. In short, the ports
manage a substantially larger percentage of
Canada-bound containerized goods vs. Canada-bound containerized goods
in the United States".
"The fact remains that the
Canadian and U.S. ports have been and remain key players
in an integrated North American market. To varying degrees, our
seaports handle a portion of their respective goods
containerized (inbound and outbound) and, as such, offer
to North American business-oriented companies and companies
a range of options to diversify
their supply chains, minimise risks, avoid the
congestion and reach the desired market in the most
efficient and effective".
I am obviously not of the same opinion as two commissioners
of the Federal Maritime Commission, who said they were anxious that the
Section 6 be applied 'to completely close the
loophole at the borders". According to DiBella and Vekich, "this
halt the haemorrhage of maritime jobs towards the
Canada and Mexico and will create new opportunities for
work for U.S. dockers, truck drivers and other operators,
providing the U.S. shipping industry with the impetus
absolutely necessary".
