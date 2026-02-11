The Grendi group expects to close 2025 with a record turnover of 158 million euros (+33%)

In 2025, the maritime and logistics group Grendi recorded
Record revenues of 158 million euros, with an increase of +33%
on the previous year, of which 130 million refer to the
group led by the Musso family (+10% compared to 118.3 million
in 2024) and €28 million deriving from the effect of the acquisition of the
70% of the capital of Dario Perioli Spa
(
of 5
August
2025).
In 2025 the only shipping company Grendi Maritime Transport
(GTM) totalled a turnover of approximately €90 million (+10%) and
handled container traffic of 91,180 TEUs (+6%) and
rolling stock for a total of 55,729 vehicles (+9%).
Last year, the MITO of Sardinia (Mediterranean Intermodal
Terminal Operator), the group company that manages the
container terminal at the Canal Port of Cagliari, recorded a
expected turnover of over 25 million (+29%) and moved
containerized traffic of 187,504 TEUs (+25%).
Finally, among the main contributions to the group's turnover, the
last year, Marco Antonio Grendi recorded revenues of
approximately 39 million compared to 38.8 million euros in the year
previous.
Thanks to the acquisition of Dario Perioli, which in the port of
Marina di Carrara manages the MDC Terminal, and the terminal managed
from the Grendi in the same airport, last year the traffic
moved by the group in the Tuscan port has grown by
+6.8% rising to 3.45 million tons, equal to about 71% of the
total port traffic.
Commenting on the results achieved in 2025, Antonio Musso,
CEO of the Grendi group, explained that the leap
"has pushed us to accelerate
The Group's strategic path. We have invested - has
specified - in terminal concessions, warehouses, fleet and
technologies with a further investment plan of 33.5 million
for the three-year period 2026-28, while strengthening skills and
governance to make operations increasingly efficient and
integrated. In this direction - he specified - the
increasing rail intermodality and the strengthening of
maritime traffic to North Africa, also consolidated with
the acquisition of 70% of the share capital of Dario Perioli Group, active in
in connections with this strategic area".
Costanza Musso, CEO of the group, made
I note that "from 2026 a reorganization will be operational
of national transport to make the group more efficient,
integrated and competitive. We have decided - he explained - to
concentrate all the logistics activities of
land " from the collection of groupage, and management of
warehouses on the continent to primary transport by road and rail,
up to the storage and distribution of the last mile "
while scheduled maritime services and the management of the
Marina di Carrara, Cagliari and Olbia are owned by Grendi Trasporti
Seafarers. A choice that strengthens the specialization of the companies
and allows us to respond even more effectively to
needs of an increasingly complex and pressured market
from the point of view of the costs and rates required by proposing us
as a strategic lever for customers through integrated solutions
that focus on reliability and guarantees and not only on capacity
and low costs".