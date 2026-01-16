The port of Civitavecchia has set a new record for annual cruise traffic

In 2025 the port of Civitavecchia has established its new
cruise traffic record with 3,556,559 passengers
and an increase of +2.8% over 2024 when it had been
marked the previous historical peak. In particular, last year
passengers in transit were 1,829,701 (+5.4%) and passengers
at embarkation and disembarkation there were 1,726,858 (+0.2%). The number of
stopovers of cruise ships rose to 862, with an increase
by +2.5% compared to 841 airports in 2024.
The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale highlighted that the 2025 figure represents a
new absolute record for the Italian port system, surpassing
the threshold of 3.5 million cruise passengers for the first time and consolidates
the strategic role of Civitavecchia in the world panorama of
cruises, both as a port of transit and, above all, as a port of
embarkation and disembarkation (home port).
"For 2026 - explained the president of the Port Authority,
Raffaele Latrofa - we await further very important results,
also taking into account that the completion of the works of the PNC (the
National Plan Complementary to the PNRR), the opening of access to the
south of the port, up to the new connection with the antemural and its
extension, will radically change the face of the airport and the
functionality of services and related mobility
cruises, for which solutions are being studied that
continue to support its growth, increasing the
capacity of the airport to meet all requests for
docking of the various companies, starting from 2027-28".