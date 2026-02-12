Meeting between the presidents of the Federation of the Sea and Assoporti

Yesterday Mario Mattioli, president of the Federation of the Sea,
accompanied by the Secretary General Laurence Martin, met
the new president of the Association of Italian Ports, Assoporti,
Roberto Petri, at the headquarters of his organization in Rome.
Mattioli outlined the activity of the
Federation, reaffirming the need for the broadest possible
collaboration of the member associations to carry out
projects and policies of common interest, also in view of the
EU maritime and port industrial strategy. In the
reiterate the importance of Assoporti in the maritime cluster
and in ensuring the ever-increasing participation in the activities
of the Federation of the Sea, Petri affirmed his conviction
that only an open and constructive dialogue between all parties
will be able to produce positive and beneficial results
for the entire Italian blue economy.