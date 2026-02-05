DSV's revenues and profits were affected by the effect of the acquisition of Schenker

In the period October-December 2025, the Danish logistics group
DSV recorded a new all-time high in quarterly revenues at
in the face of a reduction in the value of profits, both of which are the effect of
of the acquisition of the German company Schenker completed last April
(
of 30
April
2025). In the last quarter of last year, revenues
amounted to DKK 71.68 billion (DKK 9.6 billion
euro), with an increase of +64.7% over the same period in 2024,
of which 22.22 billion generated by air shipments (+42.6%),
15.83 billion from maritime shipments (+20.3%), 23.72 billion
from road shipments (+148.3%) and 13.97 billion crowns from
Contract Logistics segment (+129.0%). The operating margin
gross income was 8.06 billion (+48.2%) and operating profit
of €5.59 billion (+42.1%), with contributions of €3.07 billion from the
air and sea shipments (-1.0%), by 1.01 billion from
road shipments (+224.4%) and 1.51 billion from contract
logistics (+185.1%). Net profit amounted to 1.13
billion Danish kroner (-49.0%).
In the whole of 2025, revenues amounted to 247.33 billion
kroner, up +48.0% year-on-year, of which 75.47
billion produced by air shipments (+36.8%), 61.85 billion
from maritime shipments (+25.4%), 77.98 billion from shipments
road (+92.5%) and €43.46 billion from contract logistics
(+69,6%). EBITDA was 28.24 billion (+29.4%), EBIT
of €19.61 billion (+21.8%) and net profit of €8.46 billion
Danish kroner, with a decrease of -16.8% due to the effect
of the acquisition of Schenker, expenses that are classified as
as extraordinary items and which DSV expects to be equal to
total to approximately 11.0 billion crowns, of which 4.53 billion
billions falling only in the 2025 financial statements.