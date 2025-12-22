Saipem has been awarded an offshore EPCI contract in Qatar

The Italian Saipem, in partnership with the Chinese Offshore Oil
Engineering Co. Ltd. (COOEC), was awarded by the
Qatari QatarEnergy LNG an offshore EPCI contract for the
COMP5 package of the North Field Production Sustainability project
(NFPS) Offshore Compression Complexes. The total value of the
contract is approximately four billion dollars and the
part of Saipem amounts to about 3.1 billion. The NFPS project is
part of QatarEnergy LNG's strategy to maintain and
increase the production capacity of the North Field, the most
large field of natural gas "not associated" with the
world, located off the northeastern coast of Qatar.
The contract awarded to Saipem, with a total duration of
about five years, involves the design, procurement,
the manufacture and installation of two compressor plants,
each consisting of a compression platform, a
Housing Platform, a platform to support flare
for the combustion of gases and the related interconnection bridges.
Each complex will have a total weight of about 68,000
tons. Offshore installation operations will be conducted
by Saipem's construction ship De He indicatively in
2029 and 2030.
This new contract is in addition to the EPCI COMP2 and
COMP3, assigned to Saipem and communicated to the market respectively
in October 2022 and September 2024, which is currently being
execution. Saipem highlighted that the assignment of the
COMP5 package consolidates the company's collaboration with
QatarEnergy LNG and strengthens the company's presence in Qatar
as a partner for the implementation of large-scale complex projects
scale.