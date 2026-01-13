Auction of the expedition cruise ship Exploris One

On the French online auction platform Ouest Enchères
Publiques cruise ship was put up for sale for
Exploris One
shipments of the French company Exploris
S.A.S. which at the end of last year was placed in
liquidation and ceased activity. The ship, which is
laid up in Caen, was built in 1989,
a gross tonnage of over 6 thousand tons and a capacity of
144 passengers and 102 crew members. Before entering the
starts in 2023 of the French company's fleet with the current
name, the ship was operated by Silversea Cruises under the name of
Silver Explorer
. The sale of the ship has been set
for next January 30.