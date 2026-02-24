Saipem has been awarded an additional offshore contract
in Saudi Arabia worth about 500 million dollars
as part of the long-term agreement that the Italian company has
with Aramco. Saipem will be in charge of engineering,
procurement, construction and installation
(EPCI) of a 48" pipeline, for a length of approximately 65
kilometers offshore and 12 kilometers onshore, in addition to the related
subsea infrastructure in the Safaniya field, one of the most
large offshore fields in the world.
Offshore activities will be performed by the
Saipem's construction currently operating in the region, while the
manufacturing activities will be carried out at the
Saudi shipyard of the company Saipem Taqa Al-Rushaid
Fabricators Co. Ltd. in Dammam.