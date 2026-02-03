Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd report an India/Middle East-Mediterranean service on the route through Suez

Maersk Line and Hapag-Lloyd have announced that the container ships
used in the service called ME11 and IMX respectively by the
two shipping companies, which is operated under the
vessel sharing agreement called Gemini Cooperation,
will return to transit through the Red Sea and the
Suez, specifying that all journeys through this region
they will be under the surveillance of military units.
The service connects India and the Middle East with the
Mediterranean calling at the ports of Jebel Ali, Mundra, Jawaharlal
Nehru, Salalah, Port Said, Valencia and Tanger Med and the restoration of
Transits through the Egyptian channel takes place with the departure
Today's delivery of the ship Astrid Maersk from the port of Valencia
direct to the East and with tomorrow's departure from the port of Mundra
of the Albert Maersk container carrier heading towards the
Mediterranean.
In addition, the two companies have announced that they are considering
bring two other services back to the route via Suez
called AE12 and AE15 by Maersk and SE1 and SE3 by Hapag-Lloyd,
with the former connecting China and Southeast Asia with the
Mediterranean calling ports of Shanghai, Ningbo, Tanjung Pelepas,
Colombo, Port Said, Rijeka and Koper and with the latter following in
most of the same route touching the ports of Qingdao, Ningbo,
Singapore, Tanjung Pelepas, Jeddah, Port Said, Izmit and Istanbul.