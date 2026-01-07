In 2025, the port of Ravenna recorded its new historical record for annual freight traffic

In 2025, with a total of 28,096,272 goods handled, the
port of Ravenna has recorded its new historical record of
annual traffic and an increase of +10.0% over the previous year
as well as a growth of +2.6% on the previous historical peak
scored in 2022. The new record was reached, in
in particular, thanks to the quantity of goods never reached in
precedence only in the fourth quarter of the year, since the period
October-December 2025 ended with a record total of
7,865,987 tons, up +17.4% on the last quarter
of the previous year. The new quarterly all-time record also
was obtained thanks to the new records relating to the single
month recorded by the volumes of traffic handled in recent months
of October, November and December: if in October 2025 there were
2,683,696 tons of cargo handled, with an increase of
+13.4% on the same month last year, in November 2025 the figure
traffic was 2,549,260 tons
(+17.1%) and the following month of about 2,633,054 tons
(+22,1%).
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central-Northern has announced that in the whole of 2025 to be
liquid agri-food (+18.8%) and liquid agri-food products grew
solid chemicals (+12.2%), solid chemicals (+49.1%),
construction (+4.4%), fertilizers (+4.1%), metallurgical (+4.4%),
oil (+48.1%) and other goods (+60.1%). On the other hand, the
liquid chemicals (-23.9%). Containers, with over 212 thousand
TEUs, were up +5.1% compared to 2024 and
+5.2% for goods in containers. The number of trailers
stood at almost 70 thousand pieces (-1.1%), while the
related ro-ro goods should be equal to 1.7 million
tons (-4.5%).
Last year, cruise traffic in the port of Ravenna was
248,015 passengers (-8.9%), of which 205,332
at embarkation/disembarkation (-7.8%) and 42,683 in transit (-13.7%). The Port Authority has
specified that the decrease is due to the construction works of the
new Maritime Station which has caused structural limitations
at the docking of ships.
Commenting on the statistical data for 2025, the president
of the Port Authority of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea, Francesco
Benevolo, highlighted that "the statistics confirm the
port of Ravenna as a true multipurpose port hub in
able to handle all types of goods, but above all
consolidate our role as a national leading port in the
of dry bulk and in various goods. In addition - he recalled
referring to Snam's BW Singapore regasification terminal
entered service off the coast of Ravenna last May - by
This year we benefit from the new traffic of liquefied gas that
generates significant economic and employment effects in the port
and can prefigure a future national role for Ravenna also
in the liquid bulk sector. The port of Ravenna - ha
underlined Benevolo - is therefore confirmed as a logistical node
strategic for the country's production system and, thanks to the strong
community and local institutions, as well as
to the further public and private investments that we hope
will soon be activated in the area, will be able to face with
Efficiency and competitiveness are the desirable expected goals
for the new year 2026".