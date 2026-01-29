The port of Taranto was visited by a delegation of the Japanese FLOWRA

As the opening stop of his institutional tour in Italy,
a delegation from Japan's FLOWRA (Floating Offshore Wind
Research Association) visited the port of Taranto where the top management
of the Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea have
illustrated the main infrastructure projects in progress aimed at
to make the Apulian airport the national reference pole for
floating offshore wind. "The delegation's visit
FLOWRA - highlighted the president of the Port Authority, Giovanni Gugliotti
- represents a fundamental opportunity to weave new relationships
international associations. Taranto arouses a growing interest among the
major global energy players. It's an opportunity
that the territory must seize with determination, especially
in light of the start of the procedure for the allocation of resources
allocated by the MASE with the interministerial decree no.
167 of 4 July 2025".