FHP Intermodal operates a train service from northern Italy to Bari and Catania

Next Monday, the company FHP Intermodal of the
FHP Group will activate a new rail freight service
on the route from northern Italy to Bari and Catania and
vice versa which provides for the departure of two pairs of trains
weekly, round trip, with the option of increasing to three
couples in the short term. The company specified that the new
service allows you to serve Sicily through the main
hub/terminal of the FHP network with origin and collection of goods from
Fiorenzuola d'Arda, Forlì (Villa Selva), Foggia and Bari, all
connected to Catania.