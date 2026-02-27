It will be an arbitration of more than $1.5 billion to resolve the dispute between PPC and the Republic of Panama

The question of the
legitimacy of the exclusion from the management of ports
Panamanian Sisters of Balboa and Cristóbal of the Panama Ports Company
(PPC) of the CK Hutchison Holdings Group of Hong Kong which occurred after
that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Central American nation
had declared the unconstitutionality of the law of
Approval of the concession contract for the two airports
(
of 30
January
2026). This was announced by the Minister of Economy and Economy
Panama Finance, Felipe Chapman, during an interview with
the Spanish news agency "EFE" specifying that the
The procedure will be held at the International Chamber of Commerce
of New York and that the value of the company's claim
will amount to over 1.5 billion dollars.
Chapman called the sum demanded "completely
detached from reality" in consideration - he specified -
of PPC's contribution to Panama over the past 25 years. In addition
the minister said that Panama will not ask for any kind of
and expressed the Panamanian government's openness in the
"to discuss a possible
agreement".
That there has already been a confrontation has instead been affirmed
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, who is
The head of government, announcing that representatives of the executive
held meetings in New York and Washington with top
executives of CK Hutchison Holdings. Mill, which on Monday
signed a decree assigning the management of the two ports to APM
Terminals and TiL
(
of 23
February 2026), stressed that there is no Chinese
It was no openness but rather - he added - "arrogance".