A pilot from the port of Livorno loses his life in a collision

Yesterday the pilot Nico Ulivieri of the port of Livorno lost his
life in the collision between his launch and the superyacht Calypso
over 61 meters in length. The thirty-year-old from Livorno is
ended up in the sea and his boat capsized. The
President of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale Library, Davide Gariglio, on behalf of the whole community
port of Livorno and all the employees of the port authority,
expressed "the immense pain and the deepest closeness
to the family and colleagues of the pilot car driver on duty
in port, who died this afternoon due to an accident whose
causes are still being ascertained".