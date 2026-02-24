To the protests of CK Hutchison Holdings for the seizure of the
Panamanian ports of Balboa and Cristóbal which were
taken away from the management of its subsidiary Panama Ports Company by the
government led by José Raúl Mulino
(
of 24
February
2026), today was joined by that of the government of
Hong Kong which, denouncing that the action taken by the government
Panamanian 'undermines the spirit of contractual obligations',
expressed his "firm commitment to protect the rights and
legitimate interests of Hong Kong companies overseas'. The
Secretary of Trade and Economic Development of Hong Kong,
Algernon Yau, presented a well-known protest to the consul general of
Panama to Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government has
underlined that the Supreme Court of Justice's ruling of
Panama which has declared the management of the two ports unconstitutional
Panama Ports Company ignored the facts and
represents a violation of the agreements. In addition, the Chinese government has
recalled that the Panama Ports Company had initiated proceedings
and that this was still in progress when, yesterday, the ports
were placed under seizure
(
of 4
February 2026).
Highlighting that the Panama Ports Company has carried out large
investments in Panama and created numerous jobs over the course of
Over the years, the Hong Kong government has urged the Panamanian government
to respect contracts, to ensure a business environment
fair and equitable for companies operating legally in Panama and a
ensure that the legitimate rights of companies are free from
any interference. In a note, the Chinese government
stressed that 'Hong Kong enterprises operating and
invest in Panama should receive treatment and
fair and reasonable protection' and specified that 'the
judgment of the Court and the unlawful action of the Panamanian government
sabotaged Panama's creditworthiness and undermined
international trade rules".
Commenting on the seizure of the two ports implemented by the government
Panamanian woman, the spokeswoman of the central government in Beijing, Mao Ning,
recalling that the company concerned has expressed its intention to
assert their rights, including the possibility of recourse to
lawyers, said that "China will firmly protect the
rights and legitimate interests of its companies".