Fincantieri, an order of the Italian Navy for the enhancement of the cyber resilience of naval units

The Fincantieri Group, through e-phors, a company
subsidiary of Fincantieri NexTech, has acquired a contract from
Italian Navy for the enhancement of cyber resilience
of naval units which provides for the adoption of a specific
programme to provide platforms with an integrated solution
for monitoring and countering cyber threats on the
on-board SMS (Ship Management System) network, strengthening the
protection of platforms and security of missions.
The technology developed by e-phors is specifically
designed for the digital ecosystem of defence ships and enables
crews to have advanced tools for support
tactical decisions in the event of a cyber crisis. The integration of
these systems represent an additional line of defense,
fundamental in a context of increasingly hybrid warfare
pervasive, and is part of the path of strengthening in the
already started by the Navy with the frigates of the
"Bergamini" class.