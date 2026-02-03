AD Ports signs an agreement for the construction and management of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Matadi

The Emirati maritime, logistics and port group AD Ports has
signed a preliminary agreement with the Ministry of Transport,
communication routes and the desenclavement of the Republic
Democratic Republic of Congo as well as with the Office National des
Transports (Onatra) of the African nation for the construction and construction of the
management of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Matadi. The agreement is
was signed today in Abu Dhabi of a
Economic Partnership Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the
Congo and the United Arab Emirates, which expects the value to double
of trade between the two nations that is expected to be
will reach ten billion dollars by 2030
compared to 4.5 billion in 2024. Among the agreements signed by the two
there is also a memorandum of understanding between Onatra and the
DP World port group in Dubai for the relaunch of the
Construction of the deep-water port of Banana, in Moanda
(inforMARE
of 26
March
2018 and 13
December
2021).