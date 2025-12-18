Vard has signed a cooperation agreement with the Norwegian research institute Norce

Vard, the company controlled by the Fincantieri group which is
Specialized in the construction of ships for the offshore industry, it has
signed a memorandum of understanding with Norce, the main
Norwegian Research Institute, to cooperate in the field of research
and innovation, dealing with issues such as design and
shipbuilding, on-board and underwater maintenance,
drone technology for ships and subsea technologies, with
particular attention to the standardised ships planned for the
Norwegian Navy. Cooperation, which broadens and consolidates the
existing relations between the two parties, will also include
Remote control solutions for manned vessels
reduced energy technologies, and the application of
of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions
for the maritime sector.