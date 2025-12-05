Port of Palermo, administrative offenses for one million euros relating to boating and concessions

The Air and Naval Operations Department of the Guardia di Finanza of
Palermo has carried out the mapping of the ports and docks of the
Sicilian capital by analyzing the socio-economic position of the
concessionaires of state-owned areas falling under the management
of the Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Western. The Guardia di Finanza has announced that of the 30 entities
commercial and non-commercial vessels that provide mooring to 1,500 boats in the
city center alone, about half were found not to be in
rules with the payment of the Single Municipal Tax (IMU) and that,
Thanks to the findings made by the financiers, the Palermo institution
for the collection of taxes has already been able to issue
assessment notices for a total of 700 thousand euros.
At the same time, more than 265 units were identified
used for leasing activities, attributable to 78
different companies, all without an insurance policy
to cover accidents and damage suffered by the
driver of the leased vehicle, even when the accident is due to
these caused. An unfair practice to the detriment of tenants and for the
which sanctions were imposed on the respective clubs for
about 40 thousand euros.
In addition, the inspections of the yellow flames led to the
light a widespread and equally irregular phenomenon constituting
in the use of state-owned property granted in concession for purposes
not relevant or totally different from the purpose for which the
was allocated by an act of the Authority of
Port System by removing it from free usability. In
Palermo alone, 80 different uses have been surveyed, all in favor of
commercial activities carrying out the rental and leasing of
pleasure craft that benefited from berths
inside the piers which, on the other hand, were supposed to serve exclusively
other purposes: shipbuilding,
sports and amateur or recreational associations. The
holders of state concessions that have allowed this use
non-conforming of the asset, taking economic advantage with the
berths and guaranteeing it in turn to the company
of charter on duty who could improperly benefit from it,
were sanctioned for a total amount close to 250 thousand
euro.