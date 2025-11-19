Latrofa (AdSP Lazio): the FTA will make our ports even more attractive for investors, logistics operators and companies

The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers,
Alfredo Mantovano, signed the decree establishing the Zone
Simplified Logistics (ZLS) of Lazio, measure - has
underlined the president of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca,
announcing the signature - which allows Lazio to "activate a
extraordinary lever for the development of its territories".
"Providing the region with a simplified logistics zone -
highlighted - means creating a climate favourable to the growth of the
existing production fabric and the birth of new companies, which
will be able to enjoy incentives and facilitated development paths.
Thanks to this tool, the industrial areas of Lazio
will dialogue more and more with the port areas, creating
that virtuous circle that can ensure lasting well-being
in the dozens of municipalities involved and to trigger a further boost
to macroeconomic data, which already in the course of this 2025
have recorded significant increases, primarily in exports and
GDP".
"The official establishment of the Simplified Logistics Zone
of Lazio - noted the new president of the
Port System of the Center-North Tyrrhenian Sea, Raffaele
Latrofa - represents a historic and deeply awaited passage
for the entire regional port system". "The FTA -
added - is a modern, concrete and indispensable tool
to make Lazio make a qualitative leap in terms of
logistical and industrial competitiveness". Referring
specifically to the impact of the measure on administered ports
by the Port Authority, Latrofa noted that "the simplification of the
procedures, accelerated authorization paths, tax credit
and the new incentive framework will make our airports -
Civitavecchia, Fiumicino and Gaeta - even more attractive for
investors, logistics operators and companies interested in developing
new production chains. The ports of Lazio will thus be able to
compete on equal terms with the other major port systems
Italians and Europeans". "This reform - he continued
Latrofa - can generate immediate positive effects
on the arrival of new traffic, on the opening of activities
related to advanced logistics, intermodality and
industrial initiatives related to the sea and energy. As an authority
of the System, we are ready to do our part,
Provision of areas, infrastructures, competences and governance
oriented towards development, so that the FTA becomes a real
engine of growth and employment for the entire regional territory".