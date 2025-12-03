Today, the Parliament and the Council of the European Union
reached a provisional political agreement which provides for the
permanently stop imports of Russian gas and
phase out Russian oil prices, with the aim of
declared to end the EU's dependence on a supplier
that has repeatedly destabilized European markets
security of supply put at risk
with energy blackmail and damaged the European economy.
Today's agreement ensures a gradual but permanent end to the
Russian gas imports, with the phasing out of
imports of liquefied natural gas by 31 December 2026, and
via pipeline by 30 September 2027. Exceptionally, the
Member States will be able to extend this deadline until 31 October 2027
where their storage levels are below the levels of
storage needed.
The agreement provides that Member States must submit by
on March 1st, national plans that define the measures
to diversify their gas and oil supplies. In addition
will be required to notify the European Commission, within one month
from the entry into force of the Regulation, if they have contracts
of Russian gas supply or national rules prohibiting them. The
Commission will carry out an assessment of the plans and, if necessary,
necessary recommendations, within three months of the
receipt of plans.
To avoid circumvention of the gas ban, the new regulation
establishes monitoring mechanisms and the obligation for the authorities
to cooperate and exchange information on gas imports
natural. The European Commission has specified that the measures
set out in the Regulation will be implemented in a timely and well-defined manner
coordinated with Member States in order to minimise the
possible impacts on prices, stabilising markets through
safe and predictable alternative supplies and ensure certainty
of law.
"Today - underlined the President of the Commission
European Union, Ursula von der Leyen - we are entering the era of full
Europe's energy independence from Russia. REPowerEU - ha
highlighted with reference to the European plan to phase out
fossil fuel imports from Russia - has given the
its fruits. It has protected us from the worst energy crisis in the United States.
over the past few decades and has helped us to implement the transition from
Russian fossil fuels at a record speed. Today
We are stopping these imports permanently. Impoverishing
Putin's spoils of war, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine and
We are aiming for new energy partnerships and opportunities for the
sector".