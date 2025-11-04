In the July-September quarter, ONE's revenues fell by -24%

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a period that is
ended on 30 September, the financial results of the
Singaporean container shipping company Ocean Network
Express (ONE) recorded a marked deterioration following
of the sharp reduction in the value of maritime freight rates, whose indices -
announced today - marked a decline
-32% on Asia-North America routes and a decline of
-44% on Asia-Europe routes.
In the period July-September of this year, the company
total revenues of $4.46 billion, down
-24% over the same period in 2024. Ebitda is
profit of €881 million (-63%), operating profit of €282 million
(-85%) and net income at $285 million (-86%).
In the quarter, ONE's fleet transported cargo
containerized for a total of over 3.3 million TEUs
(+1%).
The company announced that the current closure forecasts
of the entire 2025 annual fiscal year show revenues of
$16.5 billion vs. previous forecast of $17.1 billion
billion and $19.2 billion in revenues recorded
in the 2024 financial year. In addition, EBITDA values are expected,
EBIT and net profit of €2.6 billion, respectively,
250 million and 310 million against the previous forecasts of 2.6
billion, 400 million and 700 million dollars and against 6.0
billion, $3.8 billion and $4.2 billion achieved in
2024.