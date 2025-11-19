Joint venture of HMM with BGN for the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas

South Korean shipping company HMM has signed an agreement
with B International Shipping and Logistics of the BGN group of
Dubai to set up the HMMB INT Shipping joint venture
Pte. Ltd. based in Singapore which will take care of the transport
of liquefied petroleum gas. The project provides that the new
company operate two very large capacity gas carriers
unit of 88,000 cubic metres under a contract of
ten-year rental with an option to extend it by
a further five years. Both VLGCs are under construction at
the South Korean HD Hyundai Heavy Industries which will deliver them
in the first half of 2027.
The BGN energy group moves around 14 million annually
tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas and operates a fleet of
over 40 ships for the transport of this product. For HMM the agreement
with the Dubai group is part of the program for the return to the
LPG ship market in which it operated with five units
naval and from which he had left in 2016 to return in January of
this year with the purchase of the Guadalupe Explorer ship of the
capacity of 40,000 cubic meters and with the aim of expanding
the fleet for the transport of liquefied petroleum gas and
ammonia to 20 ships by 2030.