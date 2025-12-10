The European Ports Association has called on the
MEPs to vote in favour of the own-initiative report of the
European Parliament on military mobility on the occasion of the
Plenary Session to be held from 15 to 18 December, in
whereas the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) believes that this
proposal, which also covers port operations, provides a
comprehensive and forward-looking contribution to strengthening mobility
military in Europe. In particular, Isabelle Ryckbost explained,
Secretary General of ESPO, the report "represents a
timely and important contribution to improving mobility
and "clearly recognises the role of the
strategic strategy of ports and addresses several key priorities
to ensure military operational efficiency, safeguarding the
resilience and smooth functioning of operations
commercial ports".
ESPO expressed its appreciation that many of the
recommendations expressed by European ports have been taken on board
in the final draft of the report, which recognises the role of
strategic of ports as critical nodes in mobility corridors
serving as key entry and exit points for
large-scale military deployments and enabling the integration of
sea-land transport, and calls for investments to strengthen the
port capabilities and the ability to support
military operations. In addition, the association highlighted that the
also calls for a harmonised and simplified framework for
cross-border military transport permits, including
more uniform, digitized and accelerated procedures to
promote an effective military Schengen, calling for
at the same time, the European Commission to establish a new framework
operational and legal situation to help manage situations of
crisis, calls for the maintenance of an allocation from the CEF programme
and dedicated to military mobility and hopes
funding protected under the next Financial Framework
Multi-year, including enhanced financial instruments that support
investments in port infrastructures are better.
ESPO highlighted that the report also highlights the
need to simplify CEF application procedures for
dual-use infrastructure projects, military and commercial, and
calls for the revision of the current procurement rules
including by granting targeted exemptions for projects and activities
infrastructure with a significant military component or a
dual use. It also recognises the essential commercial role of
ports in supply chains and trade,
underlining their contribution to the EU's economic resilience,
and the need for contingency planning for the
diversion of civilian goods, if necessary. Finally, it calls for a
enhanced protection of critical infrastructure, including ports,
against physical, hybrid and cyber threats.
'With the start of discussions on the new regulation on the
military mobility - concluded Ryckbost - European ports
are ready to work with the EU institutions to contribute to
to translate these recommendations into concrete and effective measures".