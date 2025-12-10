testata inforMARE
PORTS
ESPO urges MEPs to approve the report on military mobility
Ryckbost: Clearly recognises the strategic role of ports
Bruxelles
December 10, 2025
The European Ports Association has called on the MEPs to vote in favour of the own-initiative report of the European Parliament on military mobility on the occasion of the Plenary Session to be held from 15 to 18 December, in whereas the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) believes that this proposal, which also covers port operations, provides a comprehensive and forward-looking contribution to strengthening mobility military in Europe. In particular, Isabelle Ryckbost explained, Secretary General of ESPO, the report "represents a timely and important contribution to improving mobility and "clearly recognises the role of the strategic strategy of ports and addresses several key priorities to ensure military operational efficiency, safeguarding the resilience and smooth functioning of operations commercial ports".

ESPO expressed its appreciation that many of the recommendations expressed by European ports have been taken on board in the final draft of the report, which recognises the role of strategic of ports as critical nodes in mobility corridors serving as key entry and exit points for large-scale military deployments and enabling the integration of sea-land transport, and calls for investments to strengthen the port capabilities and the ability to support military operations. In addition, the association highlighted that the also calls for a harmonised and simplified framework for cross-border military transport permits, including more uniform, digitized and accelerated procedures to promote an effective military Schengen, calling for at the same time, the European Commission to establish a new framework operational and legal situation to help manage situations of crisis, calls for the maintenance of an allocation from the CEF programme and dedicated to military mobility and hopes funding protected under the next Financial Framework Multi-year, including enhanced financial instruments that support investments in port infrastructures are better.

ESPO highlighted that the report also highlights the need to simplify CEF application procedures for dual-use infrastructure projects, military and commercial, and calls for the revision of the current procurement rules including by granting targeted exemptions for projects and activities infrastructure with a significant military component or a dual use. It also recognises the essential commercial role of ports in supply chains and trade, underlining their contribution to the EU's economic resilience, and the need for contingency planning for the diversion of civilian goods, if necessary. Finally, it calls for a enhanced protection of critical infrastructure, including ports, against physical, hybrid and cyber threats.

'With the start of discussions on the new regulation on the military mobility - concluded Ryckbost - European ports are ready to work with the EU institutions to contribute to to translate these recommendations into concrete and effective measures".
PORTS
EU investigation into joint control of Spanish company Tercat by TiL (MSC Group) and Hutchison Ports
Brussels
The company manages the BEST terminal at the port of Barcelona
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded increases of +0.5% and +2.5%
Naples
PORTS
PORTS
From January 1st ICTSI will manage Durban Container Terminal 2 at the Port of Durban
Durban
Traffic capacity will be increased from two to 2.8 million TEUs
SHIPPING
The ZIM Board of Directors confirms that it has received multiple expressions of interest in purchasing the company, including one of a strategic nature.
PORTS
CSSC and COSCO sign cooperation agreement for the construction of 87 ships
SHIPPING
Last October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -0.7%
Cairo
Tanker transits increased by 9.6%. Other vessel types declined by 6.5%.
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai to build shipyard in Indian state of Tamil Nadu
Seongnam
An agreement was also signed with BEML for the construction of marine and port cranes in India.
SHIPPING
Shipowners call for suspending the application of the EU ETS to the maritime sector.
PORTS
Federlogistica expresses concern over the proposed Genoese tax on maritime passengers.
Genoa
Concerns for the overall balance of the national port ecosystem and for the operational choices of shipowners
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe disappointed by the failure to recognize the maritime manufacturing industry as a strategic sector for the EU
PORTS
Port of Palermo: Administrative violations amounting to one million euros related to boating and concessions
Palermo
Over 265 vessels used for rental purposes without mandatory insurance were identified.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
SHIPPING
First LNG refueling of a ferry in the port of Genoa
Genoa
500 cubic meters of bioLNG delivered to the new vessel "GNV Virgo"
SHIPPING
ONE appoints new agency in Albania
London
Centralog Albania is based in Durres and will be fully operational by the end of the month
INSURANCE
Genoa-based shipping broker Lockton PL Ferrari expands its operations into other sectors.
Genoa
New segments Natural Resources, Oil & Gas and Construction & Real Estate
PORTS
Giampieri (Assoporti): Italy's widespread port system requires a single, stable control room.
Rome
The port reform - he stated - can be a great opportunity for all of us
AVIATION
Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss WorldCargo have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.
Frankfurt/Zurich
Synergies are expected in both the commercial and operational fields
TRADE
Agreement to end EU dependence on Russian energy
Brussels
The Council-Parliament agreement provides for a gradual but definitive elimination of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal confirms its appeal to the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) regarding the indexation of concession fees.
Genoa
108 member companies reached
SEAFARERS
The ITF urges the Dutch Court of Appeal to correct its preliminary findings on maritime work.
London
PORTS
Port of Piombino, the regasification terminal has created both opportunities and obstacles
Livorno
Gariglio: It is necessary to know if and for how long the "Italis LNG" will remain in port.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri signs a memorandum of understanding on its production model and procurement.
Rome/Trieste
A step forward - underline Fim, Fiom and Uilm - for the regulation and control of the supply chain system
PORTS
The Port Authority of Genoa and Savona opposes the introduction of a three-euro municipal surcharge on ferry and cruise boarding fees.
Genoa
PORTS
INSTITUTIONS
The composition of the International Maritime Organization's council has been renewed.
London
Rixi: Italy was once again the most voted nation
PORTS
Quarterly decline in general cargo traffic at the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Genoa
During the July-September period, solid bulk cargoes also decreased. Liquid cargoes increased.
PORTS
The large port of Syracuse will be equipped with a new maritime station
LOGISTICS
Assologistica applauds the approval of the new rules on pallet exchanges.
Milan
Potential savings of at least 70 million euros are estimated
PORTS
Giuseppe Grimaldi confirmed as Secretary General of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority
Naples
Unanimous resolution of the Management Committee
INDUSTRY
Hiab acquires Brazilian loading crane supplier ING Cranes.
Helsinki
The company has 250 employees and a turnover of approximately 50 million euros.
SHIPPING
Norwegian MPC Container Ships' revenues fell by 5.0% in the third quarter.
Oslo
Net profit was $53.6 million (-15.8%)
PORTS
The Algerian port of Skikda will be equipped with a new 600,000 TEU container terminal
Algiers
It will be built as part of the oil port expansion project
PORTS
Port of Rotterdam plans offshore wind terminal
Rotterdam
A public consultation has been launched
SHIPPING
ZIM is evaluating several proposals for the purchase of the company
Haifa
Receipt of the offer submitted by Glickman and Ungar confirmed
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have not set a date for the return of their ships via Suez
Copenhagen/Hamburg
SHIPPING
Maersk announces the return of its ships through the Suez Canal starting next month
Ismailia
In October, transits remained unchanged. A 16% increase is expected in November.
SHIPPING
After 2035, Russian cargo traffic on the Arctic route could decrease
Moscow/St. Petersburg
The governor of the Murmansk region highlighted this during a meeting with Putin
SHIPPING
Diana Shipping offers to acquire all of Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.
Athens/New York
Planned investment of $758 million for the remaining 85.2% of the capital
ASSOCIATIONS
At the IMO assembly, Rixi acts as a lobbyist for the party opposed to the European Union ETS system.
London
The election of the new council of the International Maritime Organization is on Friday.
LOGISTICS
Macquarie Asset Management submits an offer to acquire Australian logistics group Qube Holdings
Sydney
Proposal worth $7.5 billion
SHIPPING
HMM orders eight 13,400 TEU containerships from HD Hyundai Group
Seoul
Six will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and two by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
Companies inform
Accelleron calls for cross-sector action to unlock carbon-neutral fuels for shipping
TRADE
G20 economies' merchandise trade growth in the July-September quarter
Paris
Exports and imports of services are also increasing
TRUCKING
Freewheels: New rules on payment times leave hauliers without protection.
Modena
They do not address - explains Franchini - the heart of the problem: the disproportion of bargaining power between clients and small carriers.
OFFSHORE
The Trump administration unveils a plan for the massive exploitation of offshore oil and gas fields.
Washington
The program covers areas of the outer continental shelf amounting to approximately 514 million hectares.
SHIPPING
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri granted additional areas in the port of Ancona
Ancona
The company is committed to implementing a modernization and development program for the shipyard at the port of Portorož.
TRANSPORTATION
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica, LNG and bioGNL are strategic for the energy transition of shipping and road haulage.
Legora (Uniport): the objective of greater national coordination envisaged by the port reform is positive, but there is concern over the lack of dialogue
ASSOCIATIONS
Legora (Uniport): the objective of greater national coordination envisaged by the port reform is positive, but there is concern over the lack of dialogue
Rome
He underlined that discussion, vision and urgent interventions are needed for the competitiveness of Italian ports.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
New measures in Switzerland to promote the shift of freight from road to rail
Bern
They will be introduced to strengthen the new transalpine railway Alptransit and to encourage rail and intermodal transport
SHIPPING
HMM and BGN joint venture for liquefied petroleum gas transportation
Seoul
The new company will charter two new 88,000 cubic meter VLGCs
PORTS
Slight decline in freight traffic in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in October
Barcelona/Valencia
Container cargo fell by -2.5% at both ports
PORTS
Green light for a new site for sediments from excavations in the Venice Lagoon.
Venice
SHIPYARDS
New expansion in sight for the Greek shipyard in Eleusis
Athens
Financial support from the US International Development Finance Corporation
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg grew by +3%
Hamburg
Container traffic on the rise thanks to increased transhipments
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, CMA CGM's revenues decreased by -11.3%
Marseille
Record volumes of goods transported by the container fleet
TRADE
The EU will abolish customs duty exemptions for goods worth less than €150.
Brussels
A temporary solution is being studied to make the measure effective as early as 2026.
SHIPYARDS
BIMCO: Legal disputes threaten to hinder progress in ship recycling industry
London
Over the next decade, 16,000 ocean-going vessels will have to be scrapped, more than double the number of ships scrapped in the decade just ending.
PORTS
Significant resources for the expansion of the port of Bremerhaven, also for military purposes
Bremen
Approved financing of approximately 1.35 billion euros
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, freight traffic in the port of Koper decreased by -4.9%
Ljubljana
Container growth
SHIPPING
SHIPPING
PORTS
Salvini signs the nomination of eight more presidents of Port System Authorities
Rome
The Chamber of Deputies approved Consalvo's appointment as president of the Eastern Adriatic Port Authority.
SHIPPING
Evergreen orders 14 14,000 TEU dual-fuel containerships
Taipei
Series of orders also for eight ship-to-shore cranes and other port equipment and for 90,500 containers
SHIPYARDS
In the third quarter, the value of new orders acquired by Fincantieri grew by +44%
Trieste
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
CRUISES
MSC Cruises orders two more World-class ships from Chantiers de l'Atlantique
Geneva
The contract is worth €3.5 billion. Delivery will take place in 2030 and 2031.
SHIPPING
Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL reported negative quarterly financial performances.
Taipei/Keelung
In the period July-September, revenues fell by -36.6%, -42.2% and -35.7% respectively.
PORTS
In the July-September quarter, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.4%
Zagreb
Passengers on scheduled services decreased by 1.5%. Cruise passengers increased by 7.8%.
PORTS
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, goods in the port of La Spezia increased by +4.5%
La Spezia
Growth of +6.9% at the port of Marina di Carrara
SHIPPING
Finnlines' revenues grew by 3.2% in the July-September period
Helsinki
Record passenger numbers onboard the fleet's ships. Cargo volumes decline.
SHIPPING
Houthi militias announce cessation of attacks on ships in the Red Sea
Riyadh
Letter from the Chief of Staff to the Hamas Qassam Brigades
PORTS
In the third quarter, traffic in the port of Venice decreased by -2.2%
Venice
Miscellaneous cargo is increasing. Bulk cargo is decreasing.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri to build ultra-luxury cruise ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Trieste
Order from NCLH worth between 500 million and 1 billion euros
SHIPPING
Today Washington and Beijing suspended their mutual measures against ships
Beijing/Washington
Application of additional taxes postponed by one year
SHIPPING
The Suez Canal was crossed by the largest container ship in the last two years
Ismailia
The transit of the "CMA CGM Benjamin Franklin" on Saturday
SHIPPING
EU shipping emissions hit record levels, T&E reports
Brussels
The association reiterates its proposal to extend the ETS to smaller vessels
PORTS
In September, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +18.3%
Ravenna
In the third quarter of 2025, growth was +10.6%. A +58% increase in cruises is expected in 2026.
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic system decreased by -7%
SHIPPING
Sea-Intelligence: Marked deterioration in the westbound transatlantic shipping market
Singapore
ACCIDENTS
Last year, 13 seafarers died in accidents involving EU vessels.
Luxembourg
Nine deaths occurred on board fishing vessels
TRANSPORTATION
The European Parliament and the Council have reached an agreement on the calculation of greenhouse gas emissions from transport.
Brussels
Incentives are foreseen for small and medium-sized enterprises
AWARDS
The English port of Shoreham has won the ESPO Award for Social Integration of Ports.
Brussels/Rome
Assoporti received a special mention for its project on gender inequalities.
TRUCKING
The entry into force of the EU ETS for construction and road transport has been postponed to 2028.
Brussels/Rome
Confetra, the deferral allows for more rational planning of investments in fleet renewal
ENVIRONMENT
Costa Cruises is testing the use of electric trucks to supply ships in the ports of Genoa and Savona.
Genoa
Tests as part of the collaboration with LC3 Trasporti
ASSOCIATIONS
Collaboration agreement between ALIS and ANITA to promote the development of road haulage and logistics
Rome
Agreement also extended to the field of industrial relations
LAW
The Regional Administrative Court for Lazio has accepted Grimaldi's request to suspend the sale of the five Moby ships.
Rome
Appeal aimed at "preventing the consolidation of an irreversible anti-competitive structure"
SHIPYARDS
The launch of the ultra-luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Prestige was celebrated at the Marghera shipyard.
Trieste
It will be delivered next year to Regent Seven Seas Cruises
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The last two journeys of the rolling highway on the railway line between Fribourg and Novara will be on Thursday.
Olten
RAlpin, in the company's nearly 25-year history, has transported over two million trucks by rail
SHIPPING
Edison signs a contract with Knutsen for the charter of a new LNG vessel
Milan
With a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, it will be built by Hanwha Ocean
COMPANIES
Unifeeder, P&O Ferrymasters and P&O Maritime Logistics will be brought together under the single DP World brand.
Dubai
CRUISES
Project to build a tourist center at the cruise terminal of the Mexican port of Ensenada
Miami/Cancun
Agreement between Carnival Corporation, ITM Group and Hutchison Ports
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Lineas and FS Logistix have inaugurated the Modalink terminal joint venture.
Antwerp
Five weekly train rotations between Antwerp and Milan
COMPANIES
Marcel Theis will be the new CEO of SBB Cargo International from January 1st.
Olten
He will take over from Sven Flore
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +13.4%
Ravenna
A rise of +14.5% is expected in November
PORTS
The conflict over the Genoa Municipality's additional tax on port boarding fees is escalating.
Genoa
Assarmatori, Assagenti, CLIA, Confindustria Genova and Confitarma will not participate in the technical meeting announced by the mayor.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania reach agreement on enhanced cooperation within the Black Sea-Aegean Corridor
Brussels
Acceleration of implementation of transport axis projects expected
PORTS
The Port of Barcelona plans to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030
Barcelona
Private investments of 920 million euros and public investments of 780 million are expected.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri reaches agreement with Bahraini ASRY to collaborate in the shipbuilding sector
Trieste
They will evaluate opportunities for the construction of naval vessels and offshore units
PORTS
Salis: The municipal surcharge on boarding fees will not lead to any reduction in traffic.
Genoa
The mayor of Genoa recalls that similar measures have already been activated in other port cities
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In the first year of operation, 750,000 tons of goods passed through the Parma Interporto railway terminal
Parma
Over 800 trains moved
SHIPPING
The five ships put up for sale by Moby were sold for €229.9 million.
Vicenza
A bid equal to the starting price was submitted
PORTS
PSA Italy expects to close 2025 with further growth in container traffic
Genoa
