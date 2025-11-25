The Italian Academy of the Merchant Marine celebrates its first 20 years

The Italian Academy of the Merchant Marine today celebrated the
its first 20 years of activity since 25 November 2005
when at Villa Candida in Genoa, the seat of the institution, he hosted
the first lesson of its official history, while today the
The Foundation is preparing to move to the more central and larger
Palazzo Tabarca. To date, the Academy has hosted over 750 teachers,
graduating about 3,660 students from all over Italy, of which well
2,620 officer cadets, divided into Deck and Engine. The 69 courses
as officer cadets of Deck saw 1,642 students and
students, including the last graduating students who will receive
the certificate on 18 December during the Graduation Day which will take place
will take place in the Auditorium of the Aquarium of Genoa. Students
Engineer officers follow, numerically, not very detached:
978 students in total. But since 2005 there have also been nine
different editions of the courses in Logistics (225 students), Railway
(six editions - 150 graduates), Port Area (two
editions, about 50 students). And again: 100 students for the
Shipbuilding, about 75 for the three editions of the course from Ship
Manager/Superintendent, over 120 for the Chef and Pastry Chef courses
of Ship, another 120 in the five editions as Purser,
100 students for the four editions as Hospitality Manager, and
a further 100 students for the Multimedia Technician course.
"With over 150 partner companies nationwide, the
European and international projects managed by our agency
international IMSSEA, and the courses promoted by Ente Radar - has
underlined Paola Vidotto, director general of the Academy
Italian Merchant Navy - the Academy presents itself today as a
flagship of the Italian logistics system, both for the
maritime and port operators, both for the economic complex and
He works in the world of transport in general. The strong and stable
connection with the main national and international institutions
sector, and joint work also with the trade unions,
allow you to have a unique overview, able to
build precise and high value-added answers for questions
and the demands of the entire sector".
"These first twenty years of the Academy's history -
commented Eugenio Massolo, president of the Accademia Italiana
Merchant Navy - are just a stepping stone to the future,
where Palazzo Tabarca will play a main role thanks to
to the spaciousness and accuracy of the spaces, able to do so
to become the main training and simulation center of the basin
of the Mediterranean".