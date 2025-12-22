Fincantieri delivers the second multipurpose combat ship to the Indonesian Navy

Today in the Fincantieri shipyard in Muggiano (La
Spezia) the MPCS award ceremony took place
(Multipurpose Combat Ship PPA) Kri Prabu Siliwangi-321
,
second of two multi-mission combat units built
by the Italian shipbuilding group for the Italian Navy
Indonesian.
The delivery of the Kri Prabu Siliwangi-321 follows that of the
of the twin Kri Brawijaya-320, which took place last July,
thus completing the supply of the two ships built by
Fincantieri that will constitute the combat units
of the Indonesian Navy.