COSCO will acquire control of the German logistics company Zippel

The German press has announced that the antitrust authority
notified of an operation under which
the Chinese shipping group COSCO, through the company
Dutch wholly-owned subsidiary Goldlead Supply Chain Development
(Europe) B.V., which is newly established, intends to acquire 80% of the
transport and logistics company Konrad Zippel Spediteur GmbH
which is based in Hamburg. Zippel's CEO, Axel
Plaß, which currently owns 70% of the share capital, with the
remaining 30% held by co-CEO Axel Kröger,
will retain a 20% stake and will continue to
hold the position of CEO of Zippel.