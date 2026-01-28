Stena RoRo has ordered the construction of two ro-ro vessels in China with options for four more units

Sweden's Stena RoRo has ordered from the Weihai shipyard
of China's China Merchants Industry (CMI) building two
new generation ro-ro ships of the "C-Flexer" class with
options for four other units whose design is
was created in cooperation with the Italian Naos Ship & Boat
Design, a Trieste-based company specialising in the
naval design of ro-ro and ro-pax units. According to the
forecast, the first two ships will be taken delivery in March and
June 2029, while the optioned ones would be delivered
every three months thereafter.
The new ships, of about 15 thousand deadweight tons,
they will be 200 meters long and 31 meters wide and in the three-meter version
bridges will have a load capacity of 3,400 meters
rolling stock, while in the four-deck one, the capacity
it will rise to 4,750 linear meters.