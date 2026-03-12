Grimaldi took over the new PCTC Great Seoul

Yesterday in Shanghai the Grimaldi group took in deliveryGreat Seoul
, new ship Pure Car & Truck Carrier commissioned to the yards Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) and China Shipbuilding Trading Co. (CSTC) of the group China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC). For the fleet of the shipowning group partenopeo is the ninth unit ammonia-ready, that is, prepared for the future use of ammonia as alternative fuel.
200 meters long, 38 meters wide and with a gross size of about 77,500 tons, the Great Seoul is designed for the transport of vehicles - cars, Suv, vans, both electrical and powered by traditional fuels - as well as other types of rolling load. The ship offers a load capacity of 9.241 ceu and has four bridges also used to transport large rotatable goods, including heavy loads up to 250 tons and with a maximum height of 6.5 meters.
In the coming days, Great Seoul will leave China to embark on its inaugural journey on the Asia-Europe service starting from Shanghai (Taicang) with a load consisting of over 6,200 cars and about 1,600 linear meters of other rotabili, with destination in the ports of Antwerp (Belgium), Portbury (United Kingdom) and Vigo (Spain).