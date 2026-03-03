2025 record for the American cruise group Viking Holdings

In 2025, the U.S. cruise group Viking Holdings
recorded record revenues of $6.50 billion, with a
increase of +21.9% over the previous year and with new records both
relating only to the revenues generated by the activities of the
fleet of river vessels of the group and that of the fleet of
ocean units which were respectively equal to
3.07 billion (+15.7%) and 2.87 billion (+30.6%). In addition, new
were also marked by the total revenues deriving from
from the sale of cruises, amounting to 6.05 billion (+21.7%), and from the
revenues generated by sales on board ships, amounting to 450 million
of dollars (+24.1%). Record results were also achieved by the
EBITDA, operating profit and net profit
amounted to 1.73 billion (+133.3%), 1.50 billion respectively
(+39.6%) and 1.15 billion (+671.3%).
Record quarterly performance for the period was
also recorded in relation to the October-December quarter of
2025. Revenues amounted to $1.72 billion, with a
increase of +27.8% over the fourth quarter of 2024, of which 1.60
billion from the sale of cruises (+27.1%) and 121.5 billion
million from sales on board ships (+36.4%). Revenues alone
produced by the river vessel fleet amounted to
867.6 million (+21.0%) and those generated by the fleet of ships
ocean to 720.3 million (+40.8%). EBITDA was 443.7
million (+80.4%), operating profit of 360.6 million (+56.1%) and
net income of $300.3 million (+188.3%).
In the last quarter of 2025, the fleet of boats
river services of the group hosted 120 thousand passengers (+13.8%) and the
of ocean-going ships 94 thousand passengers (+45.3%), while in the entire
year the passengers of the river units were 415 thousand
(+8.6%) and those of oceanic units 313 thousand (+23.7%). In the
2025 capacity in terms of cruise days for
passenger price increased by +12.0% to 7.7 million passengers
unity.
The group announced that as of February 15 it had sold
86% of capacity for the 2026 cruise season in
terms of cruise days per passenger, with a value of
bookings amounted to $5.96 billion, in
growth of +13% compared to the same period in 2025.